This Kimono-Style Cardigan Is the Best Way to Layer Up While Staying Cool

While we couldn’t wait to finally put our snow boots and heavy down coats away, we have to admit that summer fashion — no matter how fun it can be — sometimes feels like it’s missing something. Layers! The thing about layers is they are not solely about keeping you warm. They can really add some serious style to an ensemble as well!

In summer, though, we’re often just wearing a tank top and shorts — and that’s it. Anything else on top would leave us sweaty, uncomfortable and unhappy. It might look cute for about two minutes after we put it on, but the heat often shows no mercy. That’s why we need to be smart with our layering and keep things breezy, lightweight and breathable with a piece like this kimono-style cardigan!

Get the PINKMSTYLE Floral Print Kimono Loose Cardigan starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This soft, semi-sheer cardigan has an open front, its flowy fabric draping beautifully and allowing cool air to travel in and out so it can graze your skin. It has a high-low hemline to further emphasize its waterfall-like quality, and loose three-quarter sleeves to drive the kimono inspiration home, all the while keeping you comfortable!

There are over 15 variations available of this cardi. You’ll find plenty of florals, fitting easily with piece’s style as it practically floats on your body like petals in the wind. There are also some leaf and animal print options too though, so if floral isn’t your thing, make sure to check the rest out!

You may have never thought of a cardigan as a go-to piece for hot summer days, but this one is definitely going to change your mind. In fact, you might even have to stop yourself from wearing it every single day — not that we think anyone would blame you!

Try layering it over a simple tank top and denim shorts, or even a cami with biker shorts and sneakers. It’s also very popular with reviewers as a cover-up for the beach and pool. Even more versatility is added when you throw a belt around your waist, should your outfit call for it. You don’t need Us to style you though. We already know this piece is going to look fabulous with just about anything hanging in your closet!

