The meaning of “masks” has somewhat evolved in recent months. A term that we usually associated with spas and self-care sessions is now reserved for discussing face coverings. They have taken a prominent spot in all of our daily lives, and it’s important to wear a mask over your nose and mouth while in a public space.

Like any other accessory in our closets, we like to have options! Although they are protective and not designated as fashion pieces, why not have fun with your look and change up your coverings accordingly? There’s nothing wrong with coordination and making the best of a situation. If that sounds up your alley, this lacy mask from Amazon just may be the next one to add to your collection.

Get the Auliné Collection Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask with free shipping for just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This black mask features a pink lace overlay that is completely unique. This detail upgrades any basic black mask and instantly makes it look more stylish! It’s made from a cotton-blend material that’s comfortable against the skin, and it has triple-layer fabric protection.

Of course, this mask is not intended for use by medical professionals, but it’s suitable for the rest of Us to wear in an effort to keep ourselves and others as safe as possible. Though there has been extensive discourse on the topic, experts are now stating that you can reduce the transmission of airborne viruses by 75% simply by covering your face appropriately. That sounds like more than enough reasons to follow the orders in your region!

Auliné Collection Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask

Additionally, reviewers are loving the design of this mask, and some lucky shoppers even say that it arrived earlier than expected! While there’s no guarantee of quicker shipping, we can all keep our fingers crossed. The side ear loops are ultra-stretchy, so it can fit a variety of face shapes. In addition to feeling secure without being too snug, we think this will be a hit with stylish consumers. We’re so ready to add this mask to our rotation!

