Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That Will Arrive in Time With Prime

Even with the shipping delays and delivery traffic we’re all experiencing right now, Amazon can still come through if you have any last-minute shopping to do! So many of their most popular items can be delivered to you before Christmas — there’s no need to stress, people.

If this is necessary for you, keep reading for our top picks! This one’s for all you procrastinators out there — it’s officially time to get your shopping done and start enjoying the holiday season!

This Beautiful Bracelet Watch

This beautiful watch comes in so many fabulous color combos, and its sale price is unbeatable!

Get the Anne Klein Women’s Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch (originally $75) on sale for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Handy Wine Opener

This opener helps you uncork a wine bottle in seconds so you can start enjoying your glass faster!

Get the Puricon Electric Wine Opener Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Portable Photo Printer

You can print pictures snapped on your phone instantly with this handy wireless printer!

Get the HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer (originally $99) on sale for just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Facial Tool Set

This set comes with a jade roller and a gua sha tool that can help you relax your face muscles and elevate your overall skincare routine!

Get the MoValues Original Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools (originally $30) on sale for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Reflective Journal

This keepsake journal asks you something different every day for five years, which will be incredibly meaningful to look back on later in life!

Get the One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Waterproof Shower Speaker

Listen to all of your favorite music and podcasts in the shower with this waterproof speaker!

Get the INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Brightening Under-Eye Stick

If you need to brighten up your complexion and look more awake, just a swipe of this under-eye stick is all it takes!

Get the TULA Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm (originally $30) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

