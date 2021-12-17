New Year, New You: Save 15% on 3 Game-Changing Supplements for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a lot of New Year’s resolutions on our list for 2022. Of course, we’re looking to work out more and eat healthier, and we want to take superb care of our hair, skin and nails. The goal is to exude wellness from the inside out. But we might need a little more than just a salad and a new shampoo.

HUM’s supplements are that extra “oomph” that may enhance your wellness practices for the new year. If you’ve tried to hit these goals in the past but couldn’t quite get there, these supplements could be what changes things. The best part is you can save 15% if you buy three of them — and get $10 off by taking a quick quiz and signing up for a newsletter for your first purchase! Yes, those discounts will stack! You can save even more by signing up for a three-month plan at checkout.

The quiz you’ll take when creating an account will suggest a few supplements for you, but we wanted to also point out a few favorites we have for starting the new year off right. Check them out below!

Daily Cleanse

This bestseller is a detox for both your skin and your body. Feeling a lack of energy? Dealing with constant breakouts? Want everything to clear up so you can start fresh? This supplement claims to help eliminate impurities from your digestive system, address acne from within, filter out toxins and help you maintain a healthy complexion. Just take two per day, with or without food!

Counter Cravings

Can’t stop snacking? Feel like your metabolism has majorly slowed down as you’ve gotten older? Counter Cravings claims to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, increase relaxation, boost metabolism and reduce cravings for healthy weight management. Take one capsule, twice per day, with your two main meals!

Red Carpet

This one’s all about the glow, from your shiny hair to your radiant complexion. It claims to nourish hair follicles and hydrate skin, and reviewers are also noting how their nails are becoming longer and stronger. You can take two of these softgels at any time of the day with food!

