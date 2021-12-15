Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been so concentrated on revamping our facial skincare routine for winter with products we bought on Black Friday that we’ve sort of forgotten about our body. But this is the most important time of the year to consider our skin from the neck down! And hey, if you’re still making your way through your holiday shopping list, something like this bundle makes things easy.

Facial skincare can be tricky enough for ourselves, so shopping for someone with a totally different skin type might not always work. Bodycare, however, is a no brainer — especially when you’re shopping clean, organic, natural products. Whether you’re snagging a deal for yourself or want to make someone else’s holiday super special, this Kopari Brilliant Body Bundle is a must. You have to act fast though!

Get the Brilliant Body Bundle ($46 value) for just $30 at Kopari! Free shipping!

This value set is a limited-edition release for the holidays, so time is running out to snag one (or two). Each box comes with three products — and saves you $16 while still managing to just hit the free shipping minimum. Score! Of course, these products also fit within Kopari’s strict clean standards and are vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free and paraben-free. The packaging is 100% recyclable too!

But let’s get down to it. What’s inside? First is the brand’s Exfoliating Coconut Crush Scrub, which is made out of real, crushed Tahitian coconut shells and brown sugar, keeping things earth-friendly and natural. Use this scrub a few times per week if you want to slough away dead skin and leave only supple softness behind!

Second in this set is Kopari’s iconic 100% Organic Coconut Melt, as beloved by Kourtney Kardashian. This coconut melt can be used in so many different ways to hydrate all over. Try it as a body moisturizer, a hair mask, a belly balm, a makeup remover, an under-eye treatment or even a bath boost!

Last in this set is Kopari’s unique, palm-sized Body Brush. This brush is dual-sided, featuring a silicone pad to buff and exfoliate, as well as soft bristles to polish and cleanse with your favorite body wash (like this Sudsy Shower Oil). See how much your shower can level up when you opt for this instead of your hands or a loofah!

Using these three products together may leave you with the glowiest, softest skin around this winter, even in the dry, bitter cold. Every order comes with a free sample too so you can experience more Kopari greatness! Just remember to shop fast — whether you need a gift in time for a holiday exchange or don’t want to miss out before this bundle’s gone for good!

