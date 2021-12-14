Our Absolute Favorite Holiday Beauty Deals and Limited-Edition Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not too late! Holiday deals are still popping up left and right, which means you still have time to buy stellar gifts for others — or self-care treats. Beauty deals, especially, are taking over the internet right now, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

Of course, these deals are for a very limited time only. Make sure to act fast if you want to save big or even grab exclusive, limited-edition releases. Check out our faves below!

1. HUM Nutrition — Take $10 Off Your First Order/Bundle 3 or More Picks and Save 15%

Our Absolute Favorite HUM Holiday Pick: These vegan Red Carpet softgels serve up the “VIP treatment” for your skin, hair and possibly even your nails. They’re an all-around supplement that could seriously change your beauty game!

See more HUM products here!

2. REN Clean Skincare — Take Up to 40% Off Select Items and Bundles

From now through December 19, you can take 20% off kits/bundles, 30% off select bestsellers and up to 40% off other select items!

Our Absolute Favorite REN Holiday Pick: This Give It a Glow Kit is an online exclusive, packed with three products to cleanse, brighten and moisturize your skin — originally $50, now on sale for $40!

See more REN products in the Winter Sale here!

3. Youth to the People — Take 20% Off Sitewide and Get a Gift With Any Purchase $70+

Along with its sitewide sale running from December 26 through the 31, you’ll receive a Holiday Travel Kit with any purchase of $70 or more while supplies last!

Our Absolute Favorite Youth to the People Holiday Pick: Refresh your routine and keep it simple with The Minimalist Pores + Brighten 3-Step Skincare Kit — originally a $70 value!

See more Youth to the People products here!

4. ILIA — Get Free Shipping on All Orders in December With Code FREESHIP

Our Absolute Favorite ILIA Holiday Pick: It doesn’t get more iconic than the Limitless Lash Mascara — a favorite of Jennifer Aniston‘s facialist!

See more ILIA products here!

5. Kosas — Take 50% Off the Eyeshadow Collection

This last-chance eyeshadow deal will only run through December 19!

Our Absolute Favorite Kosas Holiday Pick: This 10-Second Eyeshadow is a quick and easy route to a gorgeous glam. It’s pretty much fool-proof, and it dries in seconds!

See more Kosas eye products here!

6. Vegamour — Get the New ENSO Overnight Restoring Hair Mask

Our Absolute Favorite Vegamour Holiday Pick: Of course, we’re all about this brand new ENSO Overnight Restoring Hair Mask! It’s the “first smart mask” that claims to adapt to the needs of damaged hair. It also has an aromatherapeutic scent and is made with clean ingredients!

See more Vegamour products here!

7. Dermelect — Take 25% Off and Get Free Shipping During the Friends & Family Sale

Take 25% off on all orders $25 or more sitewide with code HOLIDAY25 at checkout for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Dermelect Holiday Pick: It can be a little tricky buying some skincare for people — you don’t want to insult them! But something like this All-Aglow scrub is perfect. It’s for face and body and will feel amazing as it sloughs away dead skin!

See more Dermelect products here!

8. TULA — Holiday Kits Are Back in Stock After Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sellouts

Worried that you missed your chance to grab amazing TULA’s holiday value sets? Well, they’re back! For now.

Our Absolute Favorite TULA Holiday Pick: This Exfoliating Sugar Scrub Trio is a stunning gift pick. You could also gift each one separately, or use them as stocking stuffers. This bundle saves you 15%!

See more TULA holiday products here!

9. Kopari — Get Limited-Edition Holiday Bundles and Sets

Our Absolute Favorite Kopari Holiday Pick: We’re obsessed with this limited-edition, celebratory Champagne Cheers Holiday Kit. It comes with champagne-scented versions of Kopari’s famous Organic Coconut Melt and Lip Glossy — a $31 value, now just $23!

See more Kopari holiday products here!

10. Versed — Take Up to 30% Off Select Products

All December, you can get 20% off box sets with code GIFTSET20, and for a limited time, you can nab 30% off select products!

Our Absolute Favorite Kopari Holiday Pick: We’re used to seeing eye masks in the form of cotton or gel patches, but this The Fix Emergency Eye Mask is actually a gel cream. Just spread on and then tissue off any excess after 10 minutes for a brightened, de-puffed look — originally $18, now $13!

See more Versed products here!

11. Hourglass — Get 3 New Palettes and Exclusive Deals on Sets, Plus 40% Off Mystery Sets

Not only has Hourglass launched new products and deals, but the brand has also introduced Mystery Sets for a 40%-off, online-exclusive surprise!

Our Absolute Favorite Hourglass Holiday Pick: How could we resist a good mystery — especially when it’s marked down? This Mystery Set: Lash, Eye + Lip Trio is such a fun idea. The best part is you know it comes with the bestselling Caution Extreme Lash Mascara. Originally $111, this set is now $70!

See more Hourglass holiday products here!

12. Murad — Save Up to 51% on Limited-Edition Holiday Sets

Our Absolute Favorite Murad Holiday Pick: This four-piece Revitalize With Murad set is an amazing deal, priced at less than half of its actual value. It comes with a full-size cleanser and retinol serum, plus a deluxe eye serum and a travel-size retinol cream — $182 value, now just $90!

See more Murad holiday sets here!

