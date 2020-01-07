Have you gotten a jump start on your New Year’s resolutions yet? Or are you taking it slow as we ease into 2020? Whatever your method may be, it’s never too late to implement healthier habits for the mind, body and soul.

Prioritizing self care is arguably one of the more popular resolutions out there, and it’s definitely a noble one! Making sure that you’re feeling great can in turn make everyone else around you feel the same way. And what better way to give yourself some extra pampering than by introducing some new skincare into your regimen? We’re particularly obsessed with these 24K gold eye masks that are a shopper favorite on Amazon, and we’re convinced that we all need to give them a try!

Get the Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask (originally $22) on sale for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers are touting these Le Gushe under-eye masks as a “must try” product and say that you “won’t regret” picking them up. Even after just one use, a number of reviewers say that they saw a difference in the appearance of their under-eye area. These masks are individually wrapped and ready to go straight out of the packaging.

All you have to do is apply these patches to the under-eye area on a freshly cleansed and dry face, leave them on for 20 to 30 minutes, then gently peel them off to reveal instant results! The masks can help alleviate common signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles, as well as help reduce puffiness and dark circles.

These under-eye patches are suitable for both men and women, which is fantastic. They use only 100% natural ingredients and are a completely drug-free formula, which is great for sensitive skin. You can use them up to three times a week for optimal results, or just use them when your under-eye area needs an extra pick me up.

Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers are gushing over these Le Gushe under-eye masks. They love the results that they get with them, and are even more obsessed with the affordable price! One shopper says that they are confident that you will “be feeling great and looking great” after using these masks. No need to say more!

