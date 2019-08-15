



We have officially entered Bachelorette season and we are living for every moment of it. The new group of men was full of some cuties, some cornballs and some future villains, but if we had to give the First Impression Rose to anyone, it would be the lead makeup artist, Gina Modica!

Modica used the Kevyn Aucoin Gossamer Loose Powder to set Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s glamorous makeup for night one at the mansion, and wow, did it do its job! While the men were sweating the night away, letting nerves and body heat get the better of them, Brown’s face remained pristine even into the early hours of the morning, and now we know why. We were thrilled when Modica revealed what products she used on the former Miss Alabama’s face, but even more thrilled to see this powder is on sale!

See it: Get the Kevyn Aucoin Gossamer Loose Powder in Radiant Diaphanous (originally $72) for just $58 at Dermstore!

This powder has more than just the power of setting. It claims to help finish our look, smoothing skin, blurring out fine lines and reducing the appearance of pores. It also claims to brighten! It’s sheer, but it has just enough of a tint to make a world of difference, leaving us with a soft-focus finish that the cameras will love.

This loose powder is essentially weightless. Its super-soft and micro-fine, so we can easily sweep it over our face without irritation. Other powders can feel like sand, but this Kevyn Aucoin powder should feel like a flawless second skin.

The powder features spherical silica, which claims to provide “optimal blendability” so we won’t end up with any weird or uneven patches. Meanwhile, the spherical polymer provides luxurious softness with a warm translucence.

See it: Get the Kevyn Aucoin Gossamer Loose Powder in Radiant Diaphanous (originally $72) for just $58 at Dermstore!

This powder comes in a sleek black compact case with a puff applicator. Who doesn’t love an included puff? It makes it so much easier for touch-ups, saving space in our purse and letting us leave our big, fluffy brushes at home where they belong!

This powder is paraben-free and clean, featuring natural ingredients like aloe barbadensis leaf extract and coconut oil. These types of ingredients make us glow both inside and out, as this powder claims to leave us with a “lit-from-within glow!”

Kevyn Aucoin is a celebrity favorite brand, with huge stars like Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gushing over it. Aucoin himself was a top makeup artist for 20 years and knew exactly what A-listers wanted and needed for a flawless face 24/7. This line is accessible for everyone, though, not just celebs, and the products are specifically created to be “easy and intuitive” so the “everyday woman” can achieve the same radiance all on her own!

We are so excited for all of the upcoming drama on this season of The Bachelorette, with plenty of fights, tears and makeouts to come, but everyone knows our number one priority. The clothes and the beauty! We’ll be keeping a sharp eye out as Brown stuns us week after week, date after date, rose after rose. We wish her the best going forward, and we can only hope she finds true love. In the meantime, we’ve found true love with this powder!

See it: Get the Kevyn Aucoin Gossamer Loose Powder in Radiant Diaphanous (originally $72) for just $58 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Kevyn Aucoin here and other powders and setting sprays available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!