These $10 Leggings Could Make Even The Little Mermaid Jealous

“Want to play mermaids?” It’s a question we’ve all asked at one point in our lives while splashing around with our friends in the pool. The Little Mermaid and shows like H2O: Just Add Water simply had a hold on us throughout our adolescent years, but even now that we’re older, we can’t help but love a magical mermaid vibe!

While we don’t quite plan on walking around in public in a seashell bra or attempting to sing underwater, there are more realistic and actually chic ways we can keep those mermaid vibes alive in our current life. Leggings are always the answer. It’s that simple. And we’re going to show you the exact pair that simply need to be “part of your world”!

Get the Diamond Keep It Mermaid Scale Full Length Leggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

These leggings are top sellers on Amazon, and they have plenty of reviews to prove their popularity among shoppers. Sometimes when we see something this cute for such a low price, we worry that it might not be worth the buy, but it looks like we’ve round a rare, affordable gem here!

These leggings have an all-over scale print. There are six mystical, mesmerizing color options. When we think “mermaid,” we think duo-tone shades, and there are plenty here. The Black Silver version is actually so colorful, with shades of purple, blue, green and more that will shine and sparkle in the light. You’ll find similar colors in the Baby Blue, Dark Blue and Fuchsia versions as well. Gradient Green is the most traditionally mermaid-like with its blue and green shades, while Peacock is a stunning teal blue!

We love these leggings because, while they would obviously be a great pick for a Halloween costume, they’re not outright costumey. If you style them right, they can fit into a modern wardrobe with no problem. We’d love to see them with an oversized, slouchy sweater and booties in solid shades, or with a workout top and sneakers for an adorable athleisure look.

Most importantly, no matter how you wear them, we can see these leggings drawing in compliments non-stop. They’re clearly a fan-favorite, so you’re bound to leave a lasting, stylish impression in them!

