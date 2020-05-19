These Linen Shorts Might Be Comfier Than Your Favorite Pajama Bottoms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These days, it’s hard to change out of our pajamas! While we’re completing our daily tasks, we want to feel as comfortable as we do when we’re sprawled out in bed, getting our much-needed beauty rest. The solution? Find clothing that’s equally as cozy and forgiving as our standard sleepwear — but slightly more elevated!

That’s exactly what we saw in these shorts that are available on Amazon. They look loose-fitting and lovely, just like a pair of well-worn pajama pants — so naturally, we were sold almost immediately!

Get the Acelitt Women Comfy Drawstring Casual Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as July 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



These shorts are made from a slouchy material that’s a blend of polyester and spandex. Unlike your beloved PJs, these are simply more acceptable to wear outside — and they are seriously stylish to boot! The outfit options are endless. If you pair them with a matching top, they serve up sleepwear vibes. But if you team them with an adorable cropped shirt in a neutral color, you instantly look ready for a relaxed (but sophisticated) day out!

As is the case with many of Amazon Fashion’s offerings, these shorts come in a number of different colors and prints — so you can select what’s most suitable for your closet! If you have a lot of solid-colored tops in your wardrobe, you may want to experiment with a fun graphic pair. But if you’re looking to trial the trends that are dominating Instagram right now, there are tie-dye shorts and animal print options. For those after a seriously versatile pair, classic neutral shades are available. These shorts come in an olive green, a navy blue, a muted pink and it doesn’t stop there. We’re thinking of avoiding the tough decision, and buying these shorts in multiple colors. With a price like this, it’s a no-brainer!

