Warmer weather is an exciting prospect, but it’s also a cause for fear for many people. If you struggle with keeping body odor under control, hot, humid weather is scarier than anything. Deodorant can only help so much and — most significantly — for so long.

If you want to avoid that mid-day funk, especially while out in public, we’re here to introduce you to a product that will help you “go beyond clean.” It’s a number one bestseller with over 13,000 reviews, and it’s just $21 on Amazon (even less if you subscribe)!

Get the Lume Acidified Body Wash for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

This body wash claims to remove odor better than soap — and prevent it as well! It’s pH optimized to offer 24 hours of odor control, keeping you feeling and smelling fresh until your next shower.

But how? We can thank the superstar ingredient: mandelic acid. Mandelic acid is an antibacterial agent that “kills odor-generating bacteria without irritating the skin” and can even “lower the overall pH of the skin, creating an environment where odor-causing bacteria can no longer thrive.” (Personal Care Insights) This means the odor control could lead to a positive long-term effect too!

This clinically-proven body cleanser is made with skin-safe ingredients. It’s formulated without SLS and SLES, parabens or phthalates, and it was even developed by a gynecologist. It’s made to address “pits, privates and beyond” for a full-body clean!

“I don’t know what kind of wizardry was put into this formula,” one shopper wrote. They noted that their skin has reached “a whole other level of clean,” and that they love how moisturized they feel after using it. “I would give this 10 stars if I could.”

You can grab this amazing body wash in numerous scents: peony rose, lavender sage, clean tangerine, toasted coconut or unscented. There’s a sampler pack available as well, so you can try them all before buying your full-size favorite!

