Buying basics like simple T-shirts may seem easy — but that’s far from the truth. Even when we’re shopping from a top-rated brand, there are always small tweaks we wish we could make in order to score our dream piece. Think about it: Some people prefer a different hem length, others require a specific type of fit and many are incredibly particular about which necklines they rock.

Well, we’re all in luck, because the ultimate tee is a few clicks away — right here on Amazon! They recently launched Made for You, where shoppers can completely customize staple shirts in order to score the perfect fit. Finally!

Nearly every element of this T-shirt is customizable. You start out by choosing a men’s or women’s shirt, and then you get to make this high-quality tee completely your own! Pick from a mid-weight or a lighter cotton material, choose the color of the shirt, plus the hem length, fit, neckline and even the sleeve length! For the final finishing touch, you can even throw on a unique label that’s up to nine characters long.

No surprise here: Making your own T-shirt is such a fun experience! In order to achieve optimal fit, you can take pictures of yourself and upload them to Amazon to get digitally measured for your custom tee. Once you’re done selecting specs, you’ll receive a link to your email which will allow you to order your personalized T-shirt. It’s that simple!

Get a Made for You Custom T-shirt for $25, available exclusively from Amazon!

If the hunt for a well-fitting tee has left you exhausted, this should solve that problem once and for all. Many happy shoppers claim they’ve finally found their dream tee with the help of Made for You. They’re impressed with both the quality of the tee and how great their fit turned out, and note that giving this custom process a try is worth a shot if you want to find the best tee of your life. Sign Us up!

