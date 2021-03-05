This Top-Rated Maxi Dress Is a Complete Compliment Magnet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you remember your first maxi dress? The first time you realized, oh, long dresses don’t necessarily have to mean floor-length gowns and super fancy occasions. It’s a game-changing moment all fashion lovers around the world have experienced. It might even be the moment you went from, “I wish I were more stylish” to “Quick, someone take my photo for Instagram!”

Really, maxi dresses are timeless pieces that never disappoint. Every time we slip into one, we’re impressed all over again. They’re one of the reasons we look forward to warmer weather every year. We know the perfect spring and summer maxi dress awaits, and it’s out there for you too. In fact, it’s waiting for you right on Amazon!

Get the OURS Printed Bohemian Spaghetti Strap Floral Long Maxi Dress starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress didn’t have to convince Us — it captured our hearts at first sight. And the more we learned about it, the larger our fondness grew. From its lightweight, stretchy, soft, wrinkle-resistant fabric to its V-neckline and matching back, we were smitten. And how about those side pockets? Always a win.

The spaghetti straps might have been the feature that pulled us in the most. They’re adjustable! This is so, so important for a maxi dress for most of us, since the length can be difficult to work with depending on the dress’ cut and our own height. This way, if it’s just a little too long or a little too short, you might be able to adjust the height to perfection in seconds!

This dress has a flattering, body-grazing silhouette, cut so you can wear it on its own with confidence and ease. If you do want to accessorize, however, you’re welcome to. You could belt it at the natural waist, add a jacket over your shoulders, grab a kimono-style cover-up or maybe add on a neckerchief. Dress it up or down — sometimes the shoes you choose make all the difference!

This maxi dress is currently available in 13 variations. You’ll find numerous florals and tie-dyes, plus a leopard print and a leaf print. It’s definitely worth browsing through each one to make sure you’re finding your favorite(s) on the first go. You might come back anyway though. We know some shoppers love it so much, they’ve bought three or more (so far)!

