You’ll Wear These $17 Slip-Ons With Everything in Your Closet

Is there really a pair of shoes out there that can do it all? Maybe. It’s definitely not going to be a pair of high heels or fuzzy slippers, but it might exist somewhere within the expansive realm of footwear. We’re talking a pair you can wear with pretty much every piece in your closet and look stylish no matter what.

We know it’s a big claim, but if there were one do-it-all shoe out there, this slip-on sneaker would be it. And we really mean it does it all — even providing us with an incredibly affordable price and easy, Amazon Prime shipping. It even has a huge number of glowing reviews to bolster our confidence in buying it. When it comes to wardrobe essentials, this is exactly what we’re talking about!

Get the Amazon Essentials Casual Slip-On Sneaker for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

These sleek, white, slip-on sneakers are the epitome of timelessness. Their low-profile design is simple yet powerful, and they’re so easy to wear, designed with stretchy goring at the opening for a snag-free on and off — and a comfier overall fit. The upper is made of 100% cotton canvas, so it’s breathable and high-quality, and the textured outsole is made of rubber for traction.

This sneaker’s fit runs a little narrow, so it you typically wear wider widths or are between sizes, it’s recommended that you go up half a size when purchasing for a better experience — and so you can wear them straight away without having to deal with exchanging and waiting!

Now, let’s get more into why this particular shoe is what we’d choose if we had to own just one pair of shoes — period. We’ll walk you through a few different outfits. Distressed jeans and a band tee. A satin slip dress. Culottes and a sweater. Leggings and a sports bra. A plaid mini skirt and a short-sleeve button-up. A floral romper. A jumpsuit and a blazer. A wedding dress. What do all of these looks have in common? They’d all be perfect with this pair of slip-ons!

These sneakers are practically magical. Even when you think, “Hm, maybe they won’t actually work with this look,” they honestly probably will. For such a low price, especially, these shoes are 100% worth it to Us — 300% if we’re being hyperbolic. What can we say? These shoes are seriously just that good!

