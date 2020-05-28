Maxi Dress Season Is Here, and We’re Loving This Pick From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s just something about maxi dresses that makes sense — especially in the summertime! Their breezy style suits the season so perfectly, and we may have hit the jackpot in the dress department with our latest find from Amazon.

These simple jersey maxi dresses are available in a slew of prints and patterns, and shoppers can’t stop sharing selfies rocking their latest purchase. Honestly, they are so stylish — after one look at the snapshots, you’ll likely want to take a few flicks of your own!

Sherosa Boho Printed Summer Maxi Dress

Get the Sherosa Boho Printed Summer Maxi Dress for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Above all, the selection of dresses is next level. There’s a mix of chevron-inspired prints, paisley patterns and other funky geometric motifs. The majority of dresses featured have a solid top and printed skirt, but there are two versions that flip it around if you prefer that approach. The top is cut in a standard wide-strap silhouette and hits just above the waist. It’s cinched to create a streamlined shape, and the skirt flows like a dream!

The sizes range from Small to XX-Large, so there are plenty of options. Size inclusivity is incredibly important, so we’re relieved that so many will be able to score this dress and get a perfect fit in the process. If you need help figuring out which size will work for you, there is a handy guide that helps you choose wisely.

Shoppers are raving about the material of this dress. It’s super soft and not too clingy, and it fits exactly how they wanted it to. There are also numerous notes which state the value is outstanding for the price tag. A tip we learned from our fellow maxi mavens: Add a belt around the waist to dress the look up, and enhance your figure too!

