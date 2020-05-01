This Memory Foam Pillow Helps Quickly Relieve Neck and Shoulder Pain

Having trouble catching some zzz’s lately? It can certainly be hard to relax and have a restful night’s sleep with all that’s going on in the world these days. Of course, not getting enough shut-eye makes the situation worse — and tossing and turning often leads to aches and pains once you wake up.

Getting to sleep and actually staying that way may be made easier thanks to this memory foam pillow. Not only does it help create the ideal environment to ease your mind and body, it can also lead to waking up with reduced muscle strain on the neck, shoulders and back!

Get the Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow with free shipping for $57, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



The design of this memory foam pillow is truly top of the line. It has a series of different curves that jut out in multiple directions, meant to support you no matter what your preferred sleeping position is! Back sleepers, side sleepers and practically every other type of sleeper can benefit from this pillow — and who doesn’t love a universally compatible product?

As noted, the pillow has various molds geared towards a wide range of customers. This includes wedges on either side that act as arm rests, cutouts to help relieve tension from the shoulders while side-sleeping, as well as a special center area that fits to the shape of your head. Sure, it sounds like a lot — but these moving parts combine to create a pillow that can truly work wonders!

The memory foam is covered by a protective layer, in addition to a breathable pillowcase that’s machine-washable. If you’re worried about this pillow sticking out like a sore thumb with the rest of your bedroom decor, there is a quick fix. According to one reviewer, this pillow will easily fit into a 20 by 30 inch pillowcase if you want to disguise its shape and match your linens too!

Getting a solid night’s rest is worth investing in, and this pillow could be the product that makes your beauty sleep a reality. If you’re not satisfied, Coisum offers shoppers the ability to return the product within a month of purchase. Sweets dream are made of these!

