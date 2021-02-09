Just Dropped! Let This Modern Rainbow Sweatshirt Brighten Up Your Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter can be a little dark. A little dreary. A little lackluster. A little blah, honestly. It’s exciting when we get to go sledding, build our first snowman of the season or get the day off from responsibilities, but for the most part we’re just left shivering and waiting for the warmer weather to come.

One of the things we do love about winter, however, is the fashion. Cozy sweatshirts, tall boots and cute accessories like scarves and earmuffs are our jam. Sometimes a piece of cold-weather clothing can really brighten up our lives — especially when it’s adorned with a rainbow!

Get the HDLTE Rainbow Striped Color-Block Sweatshirt starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This crew neck is made of a very soft cotton blend and has an ultra-comfy fit. This is easily the type of piece you’ll reach for the second you get out of bed when the heat is simply not doing enough (which is most days). It deserves to be shown off as more than just morning loungewear though. Look at the design!

We can’t get over the modern rainbow stripes stretching across the chest and arcing down both of the sleeves. We love even more how the rainbow’s arch is further defined by the dropped shoulder seams. The colors of this design are wonderful too: red, pink, yellow, blue and navy!

This sweatshirt is currently available in two colors — a double rainbow (all the way)! You can either go for a pure white or a heather grey. Our pick? It’s not an easy choice. We may have to close our eyes and simply see where our mouse lands first. That…or get both. They are super affordable!

This piece is basically made to go with your favorite pair of jeans. The type of jean really doesn’t matter. We love that it has a banded hem too for easy tucking (or you could fold it under). You don’t have to stop at denim though. We’re advocates for leggings as part of your look, or you could try a pair of gauchos or drop-crotch pants and booties or flats to really secure those extra style points. Once you have it in your hands, everything will come together and you’ll have no problem coming up with outfits, whether you’re spending a snow day at home or going out to add some brightness to an overcast day!

