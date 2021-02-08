Here’s the Easiest Way to Make Camo Print a Part of Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trends may come and go, but camo is one of those prints that’s always going to be in style. Even if it’s not the season’s hottest staple, looking cute in camo is practically a guarantee. Although most of Us have embraced the print at some point over the years, many are still skeptical of taking the plunge.

If you want to get in on the action or refresh your camo couture, this top from Ecrocoo is the perfect choice! The pattern isn’t overwhelming whatsoever, and its casual vibes are made for days spent chilling at home or vegging out with friends.

Get the Ecrocoo Women’s Casual Camo Print Long Sleeve Pullover Tops for just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2021, but are subject to change.



The design of this top blends two different textures. While the smooth sleeves are where the camo print shines, the rest of this top is made from a comfortable waffle-knit material. The covetable waffle knit is also utilized on the cuffs of the sleeves to tie the look together!

And speaking of sleeves, this top offers oversized, billowy beauties that provide plenty of breathing room. The loose nature is reminiscent of a tunic, which is precisely what we like to wear while we’re hunkering down or running everyday errands. A carefree, crowd-pleasing garment always does the trick!

At the moment, you can scoop this top up in a variety of colors — but the camo print versions are surely the best. It comes in black, light grey and dark grey, so any fan of neutrals is bound to be thrilled. Shoppers describe this piece as a “lightweight pullover,” which is seriously suitable for the transitional temperatures that are on the horizon.

Sweatshirt-style items always come in handy when we want to throw something on and walk out the door with minimal effort, and this top is clearly an easy win. The fact that it incorporates camo is just one of many reasons why we’re obsessed!

