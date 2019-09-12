



The best part about having children? Getting to be a child yourself once again. Or at least, that’s what every mother says somewhere between ranting and raving over their pride and joy. Who can blame them? Kids rule! They appreciate the little things in life that make a big difference. What’s the one thing they love the most?

Comfortable clothing, of course! Children don’t care about fancy designer pieces, they want functional clothes — ones that don’t just work but work well. So, when it comes to searching for the perfect piece to gift your daughter, we’ve got just the thing. This comfortable robe has so many Amazon moms obsessed with it!

See it: Grab one of the Doctor Uniform Soft Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe (originally $21) now with prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Forget about being a normal mom this year! Let’s up our game and bring it to “cool mom” status. How can we do that? It’s easier than we could have ever imagined. Or at least now it is. The one piece that’s topping all of their must-have lists this year? It’s the Doctor Uniform Soft Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe. This top-rated bathrobe is most definitely the coolest gift you can give your daughter. But what’s so special about it?

This robe is magical — or at least figuratively it is. We love how this robe doesn’t come available in just one sensational shade but 14. The verdict on all of them? Fantastic, to say the least. We love how bright and bold each and every single option is. The Bright Rainbow is great for any daughter who’s a fan of stars and stripes. Just as the Unicorn’s Purple is perfect for anyone who loves that combo too. The rest? They’re just as out of this world as their names!

What’s the most distinct feature about this bathrobe? It’s as comfortable as a blanket. Reviewers loved how “super soft” the material was and how their school-aged daughters did too. One reviewer said this bathrobe was the “cutest and softest” piece she had ever seen, and another reviewer said it’s “totally adorable and well-loved.” Can we blame any of these mothers? Just look at the plush material and unicorn-inspired hood. Consider Us swooning too!

Let’s be clear here: This robe isn’t just pretty — it’s practical too. Or it will be after hearing this mother’s extremely valid point. She loved how this bathrobe wasn’t just appropriate at home, but out of it too! This reviewer says her daughter loved wearing it to “preschool” and it was the “first thing she put on every single morning.”

What’s more adorable than that? The reviewer who says her daughter “has worn this robe for three straight days!” After receiving this robe “earlier than expected” in the mail, the rest was history for her daughter. Personally, we’re right there with her. What’s better than a blanket? A blanket-like bathrobe you can wear anytime and anywhere. If taking the lead from this little girl, wearing it every day too. This vibrant robe is the “perfect addition” to any closet and the soft-and-cuddly piece every little girl needs.

