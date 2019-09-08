



Some days we wake up and are motivated to come up with a truly great outfit for work and strive to put effort into our appearance. Other days we wake up on the wrong side of the bed and just aren’t feeling it. This has happened to all of Us, and we all have that go-to lazy day outfit ready to go for when we don’t want to think about what we’re wearing.

When you’re looking for the right pieces to wear on lazy days, it’s crucial to find items that are both comfortable and stylish. We’re always looking to add new things to wear at those times — and this sweater is the epitome of a fashionable, yet supremely comfortable thing to throw on when we want to know we look great without thinking about it.

See it: Pick up the Rib-Collar Tunic Sweater from Cable Stitch for just $60 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

We are loving this Rib-Collar Tunic Sweater from Cable Stitch. It’s the perfect loose-fitting, comfortable and chic sweater to throw on whenever you don’t feel like putting a ton of effort into what you’re wearing. If you’re running late for a brunch or lunch date with friends or need to get out ASAP to run errands, this is definitely the sweater you want to reach for in your closet and you can order it from Amazon right now!

This sweater is definitely one of the comfiest that you can find right now. It’s made out of a soft cotton blend loose-knit fabric and constructed in a tunic style for a loose fit. It somewhat resembles a poncho, but doesn’t quite fit the poncho mold as it does stitch together and creates 3/4-length sleeves on both sides. The ribbed hem of this sweater is rounded with the front hem hitting slightly higher than the back and high slits on either side of the torso. It also features an sophisticated mock neck that goes up right just short of the chin.

This tunic sweater is available in four different colors — an elegant black, light heather grey, crisp off-white and casual sand. That means there’s a perfect color to fit every taste and style! It’s also probably one of the most versatile sweaters that we’ve ever seen. It can easily be dressed up or down and look appropriate for all kinds of different occasions.

Shoppers can attest to the versatility of this Cable Stitch sweater and they adore how it looks with virtually anything. One reviewer writes that they “have dressed it up, dressed it down, worn it with leggings, worn it with jeans, taken it out on the town with heels and worn it to school pick up with my Vans.” They also suggested that you can “layer it over a turtleneck or a camisole” depending on how warm or cool it is outside. They even said that this tunic sweater is quite possibly their “favorite Amazon fashion purchase ever,” which is quite the testimonial!

It’s easy to see how this Cable Stitch sweater can become a go-to item in your closet, so go ahead and order it today!

