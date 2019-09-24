Stay Ahead of the Cold With 63% Off This ‘Revolutionary’ Humidifier





We were sad to say goodbye to summer, but we’re honestly thrilled thinking about all of the sweaters, scarves and hot chocolates in our near future. An autumn chill can be majorly refreshing, and it’s a relief to escape the humidity. The issue there, though, is that a little bit of humidity in our life is actually a good thing, especially when the wintry winds start to hit, and hit hard!

A humidifier isn’t optional for Us. We can’t live without one in the colder months, especially. There are so many benefits to owning one. Dry skin? Get a humidifier. Dry hair? Get a humidifier. Dry nasal passages? Get a humidifier. That’s only the beginning of what an amazing humidifier can help alleviate for us, and this ultra-modern, 50%-off one may change our entire life!

See it: Get the Mooka 2019 Upgraded Air Humidifier (originally $160) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

It’s not often we can save $100 on a brand new humidifier with hundreds of glowing reviewers, but here we are! Shoppers are calling this Mooka device revolutionary, saying it makes a huge difference in their daily lives. They love how easy it is to use and are saying it’s a major upgrade from other humidifiers they’ve tried over the years, keeping them feeling healthy. No more sore throats and constant winter colds! They’re also loving the beautiful design. Instead of looking like an eyesore, this chic little device fits right into their home decor!

This top-rated cool mist humidifier has so many cool functions — no pun intended. We’re obsessed with the built-in humidity sensor, which claims to sense the humidity in a room in real time so that the smart humidistat program can adjust the mist accordingly! Or how about the built-in four-stage filtration system? This system claims to prevent limescale and minerals from spreading into the air, purifying our room. The best part? The filters don’t need to be replaced!

See it: Get the Mooka 2019 Upgraded Air Humidifier (originally $160) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

This ultrasonic humidifier also has a top-fill design which is easy to refill and easy to clean. No more messy spillage! It will even let us know when it’s time for a refill, but don’t worry, because it won’t be very often. This device offers up to 16 hours of continuous use, which may mean 16 hours of better breathing!

This whisper-quiet humidifier has three different mist output levels. It also features an anion generator, which may promote cell metabolism, increase blood vitality and help us to recover from exhaustion! On the go? Just set the built-in timer. Going to sleep? Use sleep mode! We can even dim the indicator light if we’re fans of total darkness at night!

Every purchase of this Mooka humidifier includes lifetime tech support and a two-year warranty, so there is nothing to lose here. Unless you count bloody noses, snoring, flaking skin and nasty colds, of course. We’d love to lose those as soon as possible, and with this humidifier, that’s the exact plan!

See it: Get the Mooka 2019 Upgraded Air Humidifier (originally $160) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Mooka here and other humidifiers available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!