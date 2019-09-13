



Raise your hand if you’ve had acne? Everyone? We thought so. Now, keep those hands raised if you’re finding yourself still dealing with that unflattering acne. Again, everyone? Of course! We figured as much. Regardless of how many times we: exfoliate, tone or moisturize our skin, when it comes to smoothing out those rough spots? It’s always easier said than done.

Our mission is clear when it comes to acne: eliminate it by any means possible. Unfortunately, those “means” (aka: products) we’re speaking of? Those cause more flare-ups than results. . . and when dealing with cystic acne? Forget about it. We’re goners. Or at least, we were until we found this product. Reviewers are calling this spot treatment a “miracle worker” when used.

See it: Grab the TreeActiv Cystic Acne Spot Treatment (originally $25) now with prices starting at just $24 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The TreeActiv Cystic Acne Spot Treatment is the gentle-yet-effective formula that reviewers can’t get enough of. One reviewer says it’s “saving her skin” and another says “it’s small but worth it.” And, the others? Many of them claim that “a little goes a long way” when looking for results. But, what’s so special about this treatment?

Big things come in small packages! This all-natural formula will clam skin while it works to eliminate acne from deep within. It’s strategically designed formula turns to a few key ingredients to get the job done. First, there’s bentonite clay to draw out toxins from the sebaceous glands, soothe red irritated skin and even eliminate impurities.

Next, there’s Benzoyl Peroxide. It’ll reduce swelling, inflammation and dry out skin to kill bacteria and breakouts. Now don’t be alarmed. This is only temporary! There’s natural anti cyst antibacterials and botanicals including spearmint, witch hazel and pink grapefruit essential oil to round out this formula. This will nourish and condition skin, leaving it soft and smooth too.

All in all, this formula is unlike any stubborn zip treatment anyone’s used before and the reviewers? They happen to agree. So many of them were left speechless over how fast-acting, and easy-to-use this formula was. One reviewer claims to have noticed a visible difference, after “one day of use” while another claims her acne disappeared is just under “two weeks.” Amazing, isn’t it? We happen to think so.

Another reviewer loved how this acne got to work “overnight” too. She claims that when applied before bed “this treatment {drew out} all the gunk”, that come morning? The bump, redness, and swelling were reduced and starting to heal. She wasn’t alone here! Others loved how this spot treatment “reduced pimples” as well as “acne scars” too, with many of them saying “a little of this product goes a long way.” Isn’t that just the best? It is, and what’s even better? The reviewer who called this acne spot treatment the “magic mask” everyone needs.

