



What do we imagine when we picture pollution in our head? Big power plants sending out grey and black smoke into the air, discolored water and nasty smells, right? But do we picture aged, sagging skin? With pollution comes wrinkles, clogged pores, dullness and age spots, leaving us with even more to worry about than we originally thought!

So what are we supposed to do? Walk around with a protective mask covering our face all day? Well, kind of, but not quite the type you’re picturing. Instead, we can prep our skin with its very own invisible environmental shield through skincare!

See it: Check out the Anew Neutralize Anti-Pollution Skincare line at Avon! Purchase the Serum & Charcoal Mask Stick Duo ($72 value) for $40 and get a free pack of Charcoal Pore Strips! Offer ends September 16, 2019 and is an online exclusive.

The brand new Anew Neutralize Anti-Pollution Skincare line claims to make skin four times more resistant to pollution — including dirt, dust, smog and smoke, which means we’re practically stopping the clock on our complexion. Every product in the collection is also oil-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested!

There are three products in this anti-pollution line made to keep skin healthy, supple and forever young. First, there’s the serum — a fierce, free radical-fighting champion. It’s infused with adaptogens, also known as healing botanical extracts, including matcha, ginger and amla to moisturize skin and retain that moisture. It also may reduce blotches for a more evened-out complexion. We can use this serum twice a day, morning and night, on cleansed skin. Don’t be alarmed that it goes on black, because it will absorb clear!

The second product is the Charcoal Mask Stick, and it’s not your ordinary clay mask. It comes in stick form, so it keeps things mess-free! Just swipe it over your face for a major pore detox, as it claims to suck out toxins, oils and impurities as it dries. It’s made with charcoal and kaolin clay and may have a lovely cooling and soothing effect and, when we rinse it off after 10 minutes, we feel totally refreshed. Use two to three times a week for best results!

The last product in this collection is the Charcoal Pore Strips. If we’re looking for a deep clean for our nose, these strips are the masters of sucking out dirt oil and pollutants, leaving skin looking clearer and feeling stronger than ever. After cleansing, leave nose damp and smooth a strip over it, adhering it to the skin. Live your life for 15 to 20 minutes while it works — and then it’s time to see the results. Gently peel the strip from the edges toward the center and make sure to check it afterwards to see just what it pulled out! Rinse off any residue with cold water and repeat one to two times a month, or as often as needed!

Remember to check out the online-only set before the offer expires to receive all three products for less — with free shipping! Your skin will seriously thank you.

