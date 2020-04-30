This Breathable, Non-Itchy Face Mask From Amazon Ships Fast

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Fact: Certain fabrics are less breathable than others. It might not have crossed our minds until recently, but we’re truly aware of it right now. With the CDC requiring us to wear a non-medical face covering in addition to practicing appropriate social distancing, we’ve all discovered that certain materials are simply easier to breathe through than others.

Struggling to find a protective covering that won’t leave you uncomfortable or gasping for air? We’ve done the dirty work for you. Amazon shoppers are saying that this neck gaiter is “breathable” and doesn’t feel itchy when it’s on — two very important factors to consider while shopping for suitable masks!

Get the Feeke Neck Gaiter Face Covering with free shipping for just $25, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 7, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

These coverings from Feeke were made for outdoor wear, especially for those participating in an activity like cycling or running. Amazon reviewers claim that this mask is “comfortable around the face,” yet the added coverage doesn’t make them extra sweaty at all. Although this mask “doesn’t look like much” upon arrival, customers note that it’s definitely not to be underestimated. This mask “really does the job” when it comes to full functionality.

Feeke Neck Gaiter Face Covering

The fabric is made from an incredibly stretchy material and has the ability to fit over anyone’s nose and mouth. This mask’s tube shape also protects the neck and the sides of the face — creating a larger surface area of protection. The fabric is also designed to wick away sweat so that you’re not overheated or perspiring more than usual while working out.

You can also fashion this into a sweatband for your hair or a compact neck scarf while it’s not being used as a face covering. Best of all, shoppers say that washing this mask couldn’t be easier. You can throw it in with a normal wash or cleanse it by hand, and it “dries in minutes” — ready to be used once again!

