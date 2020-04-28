No surprise here: We are all about the tie-dye trend that’s happening right now! Easygoing style is everything at the moment, and there’s no better embodiment of that than a retro piece full of fabulous colors!

You can score tie-dye print pieces practically anywhere — but Amazon is particularly nailing it! In fact, we just discovered these amazing cropped hoodies that come in a handful of different neon hues. These just may be some of the brightest sweatshirts we’ve seen yet!

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Long Sleeve Printed Crop Hoodies for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

These hoodies have all of the elements that we want in our sweatshirts — a roomy drawstring hood, long cuffed sleeves and a relaxed fit. Other cropped hoodies on the market have a cutoff style — meaning they are framed with an unfinished hem for more of a rugged look. But we love that this cropped version has a ribbed hem to round off its design in a polished fashion!

There are three tie-dye color patterns to choose from, all of which are bold and beautiful! There’s a blue and lime green version, a magenta and sky blue pattern, plus a bright pink and blue combo. Oh, and if tie-dye simply isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other options available! You can thankfully score this hoodie in sleek camo prints, funky graphics and even some good old solid shades. Of course, you can also opt for a longer version if the cropped silhouette isn’t your style!

Besides its trendy appeal, shoppers are also obsessed with how lightweight the piece is. One reviewer says that they “love that it is thin enough to workout in” and suitable to wear on slightly chilly spring days. Some Amazon shoppers do say that this hoodie can run small, so if you want a more oversized fit, going up a size or two is best. Yes, this sweatshirt is casual spring vibes at their finest!

