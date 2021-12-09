Shoppers Say This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Is a ‘Winner’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it possible to own too many sweaters? Asking for a friend — and that friend is Us. There are just so many cute styles and silhouettes to choose from! On a chilly day, we’re all about a turtleneck to shield our collars from the cold. A cardigan is a great layering piece over a basic top, and a sweater dress is a fun frock to wear once temperatures drop. But one type of knit we’re still on the hunt for is a sweater we can rock on date night and beyond. We want to show a little skin (tastefully, of course) with a flirty cut while staying warm at the same time.

Luckily for all of Us, we just found the perfect pullover. This off-the-shoulder sweater from Amazon is casual enough to be worn during the day yet sultry enough to pull off at night. It’s rare to find a sweater that strikes that delicate balance! Sound enticing? Then read on to get all the juicy details about this top-rated find.

Get the Feiersi Women’s Off Shoulder Sweater for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Feiersi Women’s Off Shoulder Sweater is a closet staple for fall and winter. Woven from a breathable knit fabric, this pullover is ultra-soft and lightweight. While the overall fit is slightly relaxed, the sweater is still very flattering with its off-the-shoulder neckline and tapered waistline. This effortlessly elegant piece comes in 24 different colors, from Beige to Royal Blue. We’re particularly smitten with the rich Army Green and Wine Red hues. Perfect for the holidays!

Shoppers swear by this comfy sweater. “This sweater is a winner!” one shopper raved. “The weight is perfect; not too light, not too heavy. Very soft, very stretchy.” Another customer gushed, “Love love love this sweater!! I honestly want to buy it in every color. True to size. I love that it fits around the waist area giving you your figure back. It’s also very comfy. The quality is great. Highly recommend!”

This may be our favorite review of all time: “I absolutely ADORE this sweater! Far and above my most favorite Amazon purchase to date! It is SO SOFT! So cozy! Warm but fashionable! I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and will DEFINITELY be buying more colors! I could LIVE in this sweater!”

Pair this pullover with high-waisted dark-wash denim at night or light-wash jeans during the day. Since the leather trend is really in right now, we also suggest teaming this sweater with some sleek faux leather pants. You can style this top off the shoulder, on one shoulder or higher up as usual. Spice up date night or your next holiday party with this lovely look from Amazon.

Not your style? Shop more from Feiersi here and explore more sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

