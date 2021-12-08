Stay Stylish in This Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater — On Sale for 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is our favorite season for shopping — there are so many fun ways to mix and match knitwear. A sweater dress with tall boots is an easy ensemble, and we can’t get enough of oversized pullovers with leggings. Throw in some faux leather, and it’s game over. As much as we adore a cute cardigan or crewneck, we sometimes overheat under all of that thick fabric. Even in the winter, we’re on the lookout for lightweight knits that won’t weigh us down.

Enter: this fashion-forward sleeveless turtleneck from Nordstrom. This sleek silhouette is totally on trend, and the cropped style makes for a perfect transitional piece. You can wear this French Connection sweater on chilly summer nights or warmer winter days. And it’s currently on sale for 40% off, so shop now before it sells out!

Get the French Connection Abel Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater for just $59 (originally $98) at Nordstrom!

The French Connection Abel Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater is such a versatile closet staple. Made from 100% cotton, this medium weight knit is super soft and stretchy. Can you say comfy-chic? Featuring ribbed texture with diagonal detailing, this elevated basic has a slightly cropped cut and a loose yet flattering fit. And it’s available in four neutral colors — Black, Dove Grey, Light Oatmeal and Winter White. We want them all!

Get the French Connection Abel Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater for just $59 (originally $98) at Nordstrom!

Shoppers are smitten with this sleeveless turtleneck. “Very cute top. The quality is great,” reported one review. “Great under a jacket (I do a leather bomber) or with a long-sleeved tee underneath. Extremely flattering.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “The fabric is so soft and high quality. The neck fits perfectly/not too tight where I feel itchy or hot.”

See It! Get the French Connection Abel Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater for just $59 (originally $98) at Nordstrom!

Now that the holidays are here, mix and mingle with this French Connection find. It’s the type of effortlessly cool top that you can throw in your suitcase and wear over and over again. You know how some sweaters add bulk under a winter coat? You won’t have that problem with this sleeveless stunner. We’re excited to team this turtleneck with high-waisted jeans, booties and a leather jacket for date night. Because the knit comes in neutral shades, you can really pair it with any skirts or pants — from plain to patterned. So, ditch the sleeves and embrace this breezy sweater style. You don’t want to miss this major discount!

Not your style? Explore more from French Connection here and shop all other sweaters at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!