This Topshop Turtleneck Sweater Is a Winter Wardrobe Staple

We’re already counting down the days until we’re reunited with loved ones back home for the holidays. Doesn’t the week between Christmas and New Year’s always feel so short and so long at the same time? We plan on packing in as many activities as we can to make the most of our visit, while dressed in our winter best. In addition to the requisite family meals, we also have a tradition of meeting up with childhood friends and even squeezing in a few shopping trips if we can. And sometimes we go ice skating at our local rink — we’re basically just living in a Hallmark movie.

Since we have a tendency to overpack, lately we’ve been trying to stuff all of our belongings into a carryon instead. And for this upcoming trip, we’re up for the challenge — but attempting to fit our clothing into one small suitcase is quite the quandary. So naturally, we decided to browse Nordstrom’s extensive selection of styles to find something that could work for multiple occasions. That’s when we discovered this gorgeous turtleneck from Topshop. It’s the J.Lo of tops — it can do it all!

Get the Topshop Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater for just $58 at Nordstrom!

The Topshop Rib Crop Turleneck Sweater is your one-stop shop for all your winter wardrobe needs. This chic cropped number is a closet staple, and we are here for it. Whether you’re searching for the perfect top to pair with patterned pants, a sophisticated sweater for the office or a fashion-forward look for brunch or date night, this is the turtleneck for you.

Made from a rib knit blend, this cozy sweater features a relaxed fit, long sleeves and a slouchy turtleneck. And the beige color is the ideal neutral shade that can work with any ensemble. We find ourselves reaching for winter white pieces again and again. The cropped cut balances out the boxy fit for a polished result that can be styled in various ways.

As our trip back home is quickly approaching, we’ve already thought about all of our outfit changes centering around this Topshop turtleneck. We’ll be rocking this top around the Christmas tree with a sleek pair of faux leather pants, just like the model pictured. Have to look sharp for our annual family photo shoot! For a more casual daytime look, add some high-waisted boyfriend jeans and sneakers or booties. You could also tuck this turtleneck into a plaid mini with black tights and boots for a holiday party.

This turtleneck sweater just dropped on Nordstrom, so snag it before it sells out!

