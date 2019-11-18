



All summer long, we look forward to the chillier months because it allows Us to really flex our style game! Then, the time comes — and we’re missing the simplicity of being able to throw on an outfit without fear of frostbite. While we love outerwear, sometimes it’s just, well, annoying!

Dealing with unflattering, bulky layers that are anything but lust-worthy is the norm right now, but let’s put an end to all of that (at least temporarily). How, you ask? By investing in a “perfect parka” that reviewers never wanted to take off!

Grab the Made By Johnny Women’s Military Anorak Safari Hoodie Jacket (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Made By Johnny Women’s Military Anorak Safari Hoodie Jacket is a huge hit on Amazon — which always piques our interest! Hundreds (and we mean hundreds) of shoppers couldn’t stop raving about just how wonderful it was! From the “high-quality” material to how “beautiful” it was in person, it seems this could be your winter style savior.

This jacket comes available in 28 different variations of colors and styles, and basically, they’re all sensational. Here, you’ll find everything from striped versions to bold single shades, and each and every one of them features an adjustable (and removable) fur hood! It’s excellent on the days we need extra protection from the rain or snow, just as it’ll be fashionable on those clear, chilly mornings. It’s so endlessly wearable, we can barely contain our excitement!

Grab the Made By Johnny Women’s Military Anorak Safari Hoodie Jacket (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

This jacket also features a thermal lining and drawstring waistband, the former of which will work as our own personal heater, warming Us throughout the day. The drawstring waistband provides the comfort and support to not only withstand the chilliest of days but the versatility to layer up with sweaters underneath. Talk about a win-win!

Is anyone having trouble believing the hype? Don’t! One reviewer says, “it’s flattering and fitting” and the “pockets are so distinct,” while anther loved the “wider elbow sleeves” that could “easily be rolled up.” The “thicker material” on this jacket kept shoppers warm (while looking cool), and we’re seriously in favor.

See it: Grab the Made By Johnny Women’s Military Anorak Safari Hoodie Jacket (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Made by Johnny items, more anoraks and women’s clothing also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!