How to Make Bulky Winter Boots Look Extremely Chic

Winter is coming! We’ve spent most of the fall season wrapped up in warm layers — but have given little thought to our footwear. See, up until now, our sneakers and standard boots have been more than sufficient — but that’s all about to change.

It’s officially time to panic! With Mother Nature about to drop a winter storm at any minute, our feet are a bit unprepared! Fortunately, we can all relax — because here’s a pair of winter boots that’s fun, functional and — yes, seriously — fashionable!

The SOREL Joan of Arctic Next Boots are the easy-to-wear solution for anyone who’s looking to survive the cold-weather season in style. These aren’t just boots — they’re boots with the fur. While the craze surrounding the Flo Rida song has faded, your obsession with these shoes will last. In fact, thanks to the warm insulation, we’re confident they’ll last for years.

The seam-sealed waterproof construction is ideal for any inclement weather. It’s designed to keep out wet elements to provide a drier foot environment. These will keep the cold at bay and our feet warm and toasty. Having trouble believing that? Well, the reviewers are pretty certain! One “Wisconsin resident” said it was perfect for those freezing “midwestern winters!” Her feet were “comfortable, warm and stylish.”

We’re major fans of the modern update that’s present on this boot. This pair offers a sleek, lightweight design that’s available in four fabulous shades — all of which offer the same traditional lace-up system with fabric laces and D-ring eyelets for a customized fit. The interior lining has both aluminum foil and felt to keep heat from escaping. And if you think it couldn’t get better? Just wait!

In addition to all of that, there’s also a slight platform heel! That’s right — platform. Now, before anyone starts to stress, there’s absolutely no need to. The two-inch platform is extremely walkable and actually serves a purpose! It was designed to provide necessary traction and support when stepping onto any icy or snowy surfaces, and if you’re asking Us? It’s a complete game-changer! The last thing we ever thought we’d hear anyone say was that high heels were necessary — but here we are! We love it — and so do shoppers.

This five-star-rated boot strayed from the normal “clunky” and “uncomfortable” pairs in our pasts. Instead, this one offered up a refreshing spin on how to survive the winter in style — and we’ll never look back!

