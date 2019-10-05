



Has anyone else noticed that the cold weather sneaks up on Us? One minute it’s scorching hot and the next we’re minutes away from our next blizzard. It’s as if things go from bad to worse before we can even stock up on winter essentials. You may have also noticed that it happens unexpectedly — whenever it wants, as early as October. Basically, when Mother Nature wants to rain our parade, nothing will stand in her way.

How can we fix this? See, the reason we are thrown off our A-game in these scenarios is that we’re consistently a step behind. If we were prepared, it would be no problem. The only solution is formulating a solid game plan on how to weather any storm she throws our way — and that all seems possible in this coat. It’s perfect for any reason, season or occasion, plus for a limited time, it’s majorly marked down too! Talk about winning.

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $275) now with prices starting at $163, when using promo code: DEALS at checkout until October 6, available exclusively at Macy’s!

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat is the perfect piece to bundle up in this season. Now, let’s be clear: this isn’t just our opinion here, this coat’s track record has proven effective — at least it has according to hundreds of reviewers who all seemingly couldn’t get enough of it!

Many of them didn’t just love this jacket, they claimed it “was actual perfection.” One reviewer said it was “so high-quality” while another said it was the “classiest coat” she’s ever seen. But what was the main reason this piece ranked so high on everyone’s list?

It was the all-in-one many of them needed! This coat features a very familiar feel. It’s designed with a long, A-line silhouette that is undoubtedly inspired by a classic peacoat. It’s trimmed and tailored, and one reviewer said it made her appear “slimmer” too. We can’t help but want to wear it absolutely everywhere — and the good thing is, we most certainly can. Why? It also happens to feature a removable hood and sleek standing collar, making it all-weather-approved! So, whether we’re on our work commute or just enjoying the blizzard outside, it’s the “bonus” that we (and reviewers) can’t get enough of!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $275) now with prices starting at $163, when using promo code: DEALS at checkout until October 6, available exclusively at Macy’s!

It’s hard to think this coat could get better, but just wait. Right about now is the perfect time to bring up the six available shades. The slew of colors makes it extremely easy to meet the needs of what anyone is looking for. The black is the perfect everyday essential, as is the navy — while the red or burgundy will add some color back into the most basic of wardrobes. There is no wrong way to go here. Every single version is “stylish” and left reviewers deeming it “an excellent purchase.”

One reviewer felt they couldn’t beat the “warmth and versatility” this piece offered. In fact, she grabbed one for not only herself but her sister and daughter too. So, whether this fashionable trio is heading to a family dinner or on a winter getaway, this beautiful coat will keep them (and every other shopper) bundled up from this season to the next.

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $275) now with prices starting at $163, when using promo code: DEALS at checkout until October 6, available exclusively at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional MICHAEL Michael Kors items, more coats and women’s clothing on sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!