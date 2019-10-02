Master 24/7 Style With This Top-Rated Blazer From Express





Raise your hand if you’re tired of never knowing what to wear to work. Everyone? We figured. Now go ahead and keep those hands up if you have post-work plans — such as going straight from your desk directly to drinks. Again, a lot of you? We figured as much… and that’s a bit stressful. Why? It means the pressure is on! If deciding what to wear wasn’t difficult enough, now we have to figure out what to wear after work as well.

But imagine if we could change all of that, and never wonder “Am I too dressed up?” or “Am I too dressed down?” ever again. Would that be of interest to anyone? Of course it would! Aside from getting our mornings back, we’d quickly restore confidence in our abilities to throw together an outfit versatile enough for many situations. What could be better than that? Only this winning piece, that’s what. It will top off any (and every) single look to perfection and in a mere matter of minutes (seriously)! Consider Us sold.

See it: Grab the Cutaway Blazer for $108, available at Express!

Introducing the Cutaway Blazer from Express: it’s the everyday essential our closets don’t just want but absolutely need. And how do we know this? The hundreds of reviewers, naturally.

So many of them were left smitten over how sleek and sophisticated this beautiful blazer is. With so many of them explaining how transformative it can be when adding it into their weekly (or daily) rotation. One reviewer said it was “modern and classic” and could be worn with anything. While another said it was “perfect for business casual,” which if you’re asking Us? It’s music to our very ears! This piece will have Us all mastering morning dressing in no time, and there’s really nothing better than that.

This blazer covers all the bases! Another reviewer said it was “so flattering” and another said it was even “fun” too. Can we blame them? No way! Not only does it come available in an all-black shade, but it truly works well on all body types and frames. We can transition it from day-to-night at a moment’s notice, and even do so year-round! Hard-pressed to find anything better, right? We think so, and that’s why we’re also suggesting extending its life.

Dare we say it may be time to even substitute our leather jackets out for it too? Sure, sure, we love those perfect pieces as much as the next leather-lover, but what do we love even more? A stress-free lifestyle. See, we’re always wondering whether or not leather is or isn’t appropriate for work. Basically, we exhaust ourselves and think it’s best to avoid all of that. Instead, swap it out for this piece. The best part? Reviewers highly encourage this motion too.

How couldn’t they? The cutaway silhouette adds a contemporary twist to any traditional blazer from our past. It’s fun, fresh and fashionable too! Now, go ahead and factor in the three-quarter sleeves? We’re sold! It can be worn with anything from satin camis to button-up shirts, and remember when we said it can be worn year-round as well? We meant it. Swing it over your shoulders come those hot summer months. It’ll not only pull your entire look together, but it’ll also do so in a matter of seconds, making this blazer the must-have piece you’ll want to wear anywhere and, yes, even anytime!

