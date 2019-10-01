



Trends come and go, but style? It’s eternal. So much so that we’ve started to spot a very noticeable shift this season, fashion-wise. Those “trendy” pieces that once defined our parents’ generation? Well, they’re now-iconic silhouettes are defining our favorite fashion trends. From the runways to the sidewalks it’s one familiar piece after another, and the one must-have that’s leading this full-fledged fashion revival?

Bell bottoms! From Twiggy in the ’60s to Cher in the ’70s, to most recently, Gigi Hadid, this Sisterhood of the Traveling Pant (style) is hotter than ever and a must-have it in just about every single closet this fall. So, for those looking to jump on the bandwagon, there’s never been a better time. Why is that? Because we’ve found the most perfect pair that won’t just sizzle in style, but survive this generation — and the next.

See it: Grab a pair of the Show Me Your Mumu Women’s Berkeley Bells (originally $138) now with prices starting at just $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1st, 2019, but are subject to change.

Don’t call it a comeback, bell bottoms have been here! It’s true, they have — but the Show Me Your Mumu Women’s Berkeley Bells? They’re the new-and-improved jean that puts a modern-day twist on the traditional style. Which, of course, is why we’re calling them the “must-have” jean of the season. Why is that? Simple. If you ask Us, it’s because they’re sensational.

Has anyone ever found a pair of jeans that fits perfectly, only to find after a few wears that they begin to slip or roll down? Haven’t we all? It’s the worst. That’s why reviewers can’t stop obsessing over these denim delights.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “flattering” this jean was. She found that this pair didn’t just highlight her bottom half in all the right ways, but it did so in an ultra-slimming way. Oh, and when she paired it with a higher platform heel? Not only did the frayed edge skim the floor beautifully (and without fear of tripping!), but it also elongated and leaned out her leg in a way that no amount of gym sessions could. Sounds pretty amazing, if you ask Us — and the other reviewers.

One reviewer also loved how well this pant fit! She approved of the “snugger” fit the pant presented. The material hugged her body in an ultra-flattering way that wasn’t overly tight or uncomfortable. Rare, isn’t it? We happen to think so.

The proof is in the pudding — or the material, that is. This denim is crafted from a cotton and lyocell blend, and what’s so special about that? Not only will it look good, but it’ll feel it too. It strays away from harsh, uncomfortable denim that we often avoid wearing for hours at a time. We want to live in this soft-to-the-touch material! Whether we’re sitting on an hour-long plane ride or just heading to work, it’s a highly wearable pair that we’ll be grabbing time after time. And why wouldn’t we?

Have we mentioned the two sensational shades? We haven’t? We most certainly should. First, there’s a Dark and Stormy option. It’s everything we expect after hearing the name. It’s a darker wash that’s suitable anytime, anywhere. Want to know what’s just as versatile? The second version! The Rainfall/Desert Rose is the lighter color of the two and just as fashion-forward. We love the two flower details that run up each leg’s side, giving it the flower power print that perfectly executes that ’60s vibe.

No matter where we’re heading this season, this bell-bottom is the perfect pant to sizzle in style in, both to and from!

