



The late ’60s are alive! It’s all about bell-button jeans! Midi skirts! Oh, and don’t forget those white go-go boots too! It’s a complete and utter blast from the past, but why? Margot Robbie‘s portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, of course. The only thing more captivating than Robbie’s spot-on performance? Her fashion — it revived an entire generation of trends!

From short miniskirts to larger-than-life voluminous hair, and did we mention the braids? Tate’s infamous braids are as in demand as ever and we’re all looking for ways to steal her style. How you may ask? Easy. Reach for this top. Not only is it majorly marked down at Revolve, but it will nail the late-60’s fashion look to perfection. Wow. Talk about the ultimate 2-in-1!

See it: Grab the Tularosa Be Fierce Top (originally $148) now with prices starting at $27, available at Revolve!

What was the real reason Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hit so close to home? The fashion. Every single outfit didn’t just work in the late ’60s, it would work nowadays too. Having trouble believing that? Turn your attention to Margot Robbie. Not only did she rock the late Sharon Tate’s looks on the silver screen, so did so off-screen too. Now, is anyone looking to follow suit? We figured… and we’ve found the answer: this top.

The Tularosa Be Fierce Top is impossible to resist. Now, why is that? Let’s start with how cozy this knit it. For starters, it’s crafted from a nylon-viscose blend. This material is soft-to-touch and ultra comfortable. What could better than that? We’ll tell you. It is the definition of perfection with a classic silhouette that comes available in not one sensational shade but four. There’s black, navy, cream and red and what do we love the most? How classic the shades are since we’re talking about classic style!

Have we mentioned how classic this super-slimming silhouette is? If we haven’t, well we should. It’s amazing. Actually it’s more than amazing, it’s so amazing. This turtleneck-like top features a textured, ribbed design. Now, what’s so special here? Only everything. This ‘stripe-like’ detailing will highlight and accentuate each and every curve on a wearer’s body to perfection. But what’s better than that?

This top honestly continues to impress Us! There’s also trimmed scalloped edges featured too which takes this classic top to the next level, giving it a much more modern feel. And while we love that it’s a classic top, we love how easy it to wear this piece in present-day too.

Want to make this top not just work but work well? Turn to none other than Robbie’s character herself. Pair this top to perfection with an above-the-knee miniskirt. If you’re really looking to recreate her look opt for a cream or white shade here. Go ahead and match that shade with a pair of white boots too! Want to finish this entire look off to perfection? Add some volume into your hair and a matching chain bag too! You’ll be a doppelganger in no time.

Does anyone feel like this isn’t their beat? No problem. According to reviewers, this top is “so versatile” it can be worn with anything. Instead, reach for a pair of jeans or leather leggings too. One reviewer says this top is “so comfortable” it can “easily dress up or down.” Talk about music to our ears! But what’s even more fabulous here? From now until September 23rd, Revolve is offering so many pieces up to 65% off. Meaning we can find matching pieces to pair with this top for every reason, season or occasion of course!

