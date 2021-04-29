Get the Benefits of a Personal Shopper at Home With This Amazon Service

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having your own personal shopper is a luxury that many of Us can’t afford — we’re not celebrities, after all! But of course, the thought of having someone go out and find all of the best fashions for you to try on is alluring. It takes away all of the stress from the shopping experience!

Personal shoppers aren’t cheap, but we have a handy hack. You can get similar service with the help of Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe on Amazon! When you sign up, you’ll receive a selection of different styles picked just for you based on your personal style — and you can try out your favorites at home for free!

Get your own handpicked personalized styles with the help of Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe!

We know what you may be thinking. Trying on clothes from the comfort of your own home… for free? It simply sounds too good to be true! Luckily, this service is the real deal — and we’re going to break down all of the details for you! If you’re a Prime member, you have access to Personal Shopper, and you pay just $5 for each styling session. It’s obviously so much cheaper than hiring an IRL stylist, and it’s a lot more convenient too. After you fill out a short quiz where you provide details about your style, what you tend to shop for most and the budget that you’re working with, Amazon will generate fashion picks that they think you’ll love.

After that, pinpoint your eight favorites and they’ll be shipped directly to your door. Try them on for up to seven days and send back what you don’t want. You’ll only be charged for the clothes, shoes and accessories that you end up keeping — so it’s completely risk-free! You won’t have to deal with the hassle of processing returns or exchanges thanks to this seriously innovative digital service.

Get your own handpicked personalized styles with the help of Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe!

You can score as many styling sessions as you’d like, which is ideal if you’re looking to pick up an outfit for a special occasion. Shopping can get seriously time-consuming and complicated, but Personal Shopper will allow you to sit back, relax and let the clothes come to you. You might even discover something new about your sense of style!

See it: Get your own handpicked personalized styles with the help of Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe!

Give Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe a try and check out all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!