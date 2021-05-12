Discover New Styles for Your Closet With Amazon’s Personal Shopper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you the type of fashionista who just knows what looks good and sticks with those styles? There’s no shame in that — if you know what fits your body and makes you feel confident, keep doing you! But if you’ve wanted to venture out into new fashion territory, maybe you need a little extra push.

That’s where this amazing feature from Amazon comes into play. You already know that we love hitting up Amazon to find new and trendy clothing at affordable price points, but you can take your shopping experience to the next level by enlisting the help of Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe!

Get personally styled and try out all of the fashion at home for free with Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe!

In the same way that a celebrity stylist does all of the leg work when it comes to shopping, this service from Amazon helps you find perfect styles across all categories that you just might fall in love with! Here’s how it works — every time you want to get styled you can enlist Amazon’s help, and pay just $5 for each session. You’ll take a detailed quiz to start, where you describe your own personal style and what types of pieces that you’re looking for. You can even let Amazon know which colors to avoid! These details definitely kick the personalization factor up a notch!

After that, you’ll get a curated selection of pieces for you to shop. The best part? After you pick out your favorites, they’ll get shipped directly to your home free of charge. Once you receive your order, you have up to seven days to test them out — and then send back whatever you’re not feeling! You only end up paying for the items that you keep. How amazing is that?

Even though you fill out the style quiz that will provide Amazon an idea of what your vibe is, Personal Shopper might be able to find clothing that you would never pick out for yourself. It’s a great tool to use if you want to change up your aesthetic and try something new, or if you just want to make shopping a little bit easier — and maybe even more enjoyable!

