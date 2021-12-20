Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your wardrobe feeling a bit blah lately? Maybe it’s been letting you down all year. You thought you were setting your closet up to be your happy place, but instead, opening that door just leads to frustration. A quick glance in the mirror simply confirms that we need a major fashion overhaul.

But let’s keep things candid and real. This isn’t What Not to Wear; no one is presenting you with $5,000 solely for some new clothes. A refreshed wardrobe can mean spending a ton of money! Even renting just four pieces of clothing can cost close to $100 a month on some sites. That’s why we’re here to not only present you with a way, way more affordable option — but one that can turn you into the style icon you’ve always wanted to be. And yes, you get to keep the clothing!

Amazon’s Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy is a Prime member exclusive, and chances are that you already have Prime. This service will actually hook you up with Amazon’s team of professional stylists who will handpick fashion items for you, including clothing, shoes and accessories. There are over one million options, so you know they can find something to help fit your taste, budget and needs!

Here’s how it works: Click “Get Started” to create your profile, taking a mini survey to reveal what types of items you’re looking for, or if you’d like to be surprised. (You can also rate items here first so Amazon can get a better idea of your style!) On the survey page, you can make a styling request. Maybe you’re looking specifically for sweaters, for more colorful pieces or for vegan fabrics. Note it! You can even live chat with your stylist directly for specific requests or questions afterward. Once your stylist has chosen, you’ll be able to preview your picks before they ship and pick up to eight from the list.

If you’ve used Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy service (formerly known as Prime Wardrobe) before, you know how it goes from here. Your box of picks will be mailed to you, and you can take up to seven days to decide what you want to keep. You’ll only pay for those pieces, and you can mail the rest back for free!

This Prime-exclusive Personal Shopper program basically offers all of the fun parts of shopping while eliminating the tiring and tedious searches for pieces you like. And who doesn’t love fast, free shipping and returns? Feel free to sign up for monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly styling. You can always change up, pause or cancel your plan too — whenever you want!

