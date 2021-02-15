Amazon’s Personal Shopper Service Is the Easiest Way to Stay Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for clothes, shoes and accessories is our favorite thing to do…and yet it can be a complete and total pain. We really have to be in the right mindset, but even when we are, we often end up frustrated — unable to find anything that really wows us or checks any of our boxes.

That’s why we’re all about Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe. It’s Amazon’s personal styling service, and it could not be easier to use. With this service, we still get a say over what types of pieces we want in our wardrobe and over what we’ll keep, but we can let the majority of the work go to Amazon’s professional stylists. We also get to skip trips to the crowded mall!

We’re going to walk you through exactly how this styling service works — and it won’t take long. It’s straightforward and totally exciting. First, you’ll create a profile by taking a quick survey, introducing Amazon to yourself, your preferences, etc. You can click on brands you like to buy, such as Adidas, Marc Jacobs, Club Monaco or DL1961, and reveal how often you like to dress in certain styles like casual, edgy, retro, boho or minimal. You’ll also include your budget preferences!

You’ll then get to choose colors and patterns you dislike and how you like your pieces to fit. You can choose a general body shape to give your stylist a good idea of what type of clothes to pick, and you can help them out by listing preferences such as dress lengths and heel heights. You’ll also list what sizes you typically wear in different garments. You’ll finish up by choosing what types of items you want in your first monthly delivery (or by clicking the Surprise me!” box) and leaving a note for your stylist with any specifics you’re hoping for!

Once you’re all signed up, your stylist will take just a few days to pick out pieces just for you, creating a list from thousands of options. You can then pick up to eight favorites to have shipped to you for free so you can try them on at home. Don’t want all of them? You can leave you stylist feedback so they can impress you more next time around. Once your box has arrived, you’ll have seven days to decide what you want to keep and what you want to return. As for the returns, you can send them right back in the resealable box with a prepaid label!

We love shopping for hidden fashion finds at Amazon, but with the incredibly vast amount of pieces available on the site, a service like this is exactly what we need. Having a professional narrow things down for us without dismissing our input is the modern shopping experience we all deserve!

