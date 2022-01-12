Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most seasons don’t stay consistent when it comes to the weather, and winter might be the trickiest one to navigate. One day, it’s bitterly cold — and the next might feel far warmer. Temperatures can change in a matter of minutes too, and the difference from afternoon to evening is stark.

Layering is the best way to stay comfortably warm while stepping outside in frigid conditions. If you start feeling the weather heat up, all you have to do is shed a layer or two to make your outfit work — and one of our favorite pieces to utilize is a shacket. Need a new addition to you wardrobe? Check out this one from Amazon, and read on for the scoop!

Get the Yeokou Women’s Fall Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This plaid shacket from Yeokou is a bestseller with shoppers who adore the look and keep coming back for more! It’s made from a super soft and cozy material that’s thicker than your typical flannel — hence the “shacket” label. It has a casual, boxy boyfriend-style fit that provides plenty of room to layer other garments underneath. You can throw it on over a hoodie or crewneck on warmer days or wear puffers over the shacket just as easily!

At the moment, you can score this shacket in a variety of classic plaid color options ranging from neutrals to brighter hues. If you’re all about coordination, finding one that matches everything else in your winter wardrobe will be a breeze! They’re incredible easy to style if you want to create a casual ensemble or add some low-key vibes to a dress or mini skirt look.

Reviewers also note that it’s an excellent lightweight layer to take with you while traveling. You can wear it with your favorite leggings, white sneakers and a simple tank for the ultimate comfy outfit for a flight or road trip. Many shoppers were thrilled with the quality they received for its current low price, so it’s safe to say this is a cold-weather staple steal!

