No One Will Believe That You Found These Stylish Corduroy Pants for Just $18

Finding fashion in the most unexpected places feels so satisfying — especially when you can score a major deal in the process. Case in point: A destination like Walmart is a haven for seriously stylish pieces at prices that are hard to beat. Not only are the steals incredible, the quality of the clothes is also reportedly amazing!

We would expect to find a pair of pants as fashion-forward as these corduroys from Time and Tru at Free People or Anthropologie, but they would most likely be slightly out of our price range. That’s why we seriously can’t believe these pants are $18 — plus, shoppers confirm that they’re a worthy steal!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Wide Leg Corduroy Pants for just $18 at Walmart!

These cropped wide-leg pants are totally giving Us ’70s vibes, and we’re all about it. The hem hits just above the ankle, which can showcase your favorite pair of booties in their full glory. We think that they will also look amazing with taller boots, as their wide silhouette allows for major versatility. Shoppers also note that the high waist is incredibly flattering — bonus points!

Sometimes, when clothes are inexpensive, we’re concerned that they’re lacking in the quality department — but that’s not the case with these pants. The fit is true to size and the material has a “slight stretch” which makes them easy and comfortable to wear. Shoppers call them a “great value,” and adore how flexible these pants are and how they can be incorporated into so many different aesthetics. You can team them with sweaters, bodysuits, crop tops and blouses. Dressing them up or down couldn’t be easier — whether you’re stepping out for a nice dinner or getting ready for work in the morning.

As mentioned, reviewers are ecstatic about their purchase — the only complaint we’ve come across about these pants is that they don’t come in enough color options! Right now, they’re available in two different brown shades — but we’re not complaining! Brown is a hue we’ve been embracing more and more lately, and it’s a perfect fit for a material like corduroy. But if more colors do come along down the line, we’re eager to add more to our dressers. Hello, ’70s fashion realness!

