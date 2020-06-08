This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Has Tummy Control Built In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The retro high-cut swimsuit trend is absolutely fabulous. The bikinis and one-piece suits popping up are totally giving Us Kelly Kapowski vibes, and we’re obsessed! But as much as we love the style, we’re not exactly sure how these swimsuits will look on our varying body types.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have hyped up this amazing one-piece from PRETTYGARDEN, and claim that you have nothing to fear in terms of fit!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s One Piece Tummy Control U Neck Backless Swimsuit for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



Sure, this style of swimsuit may not be for everyone. But if you are interested in giving it a shot, this is the one-piece to invest in! Best of all, it’s seriously inexpensive, and the quality is amazing for the price. Reviews claim that the material is thick and double-layered, and that it will make your tummy area look smoother.

Shoppers of all different shapes and sizes love how they look in this suit. It comes lightly lined with removable cups and adjustable straps that help your upper region stay in place. In fact, the straps are key for accommodating multiple chest sizes. The high-cut leads to a booty lift, and we’re definitely cool with that! Extra confidence is always a plus, right?

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s One Piece Tummy Control U Neck Backless Swimsuit (White)

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s One Piece Tummy Control U Neck Backless Swimsuit for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This one-piece has led to satisfied customers across the board. It “accentuates the right curves” and it “fits perfectly.” Depending on your body type, you may want to investigate which size works best — and thankfully, most of the available options offer free returns, so you can purchase two pieces and keep the one that fits perfectly. Honestly, you may even find yourself ordering more colors after your first package arrives. A handful of reviewers did exactly that, which is only fair given how chic this swimsuit has just made our summertime style!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s One Piece Tummy Control U Neck Backless Swimsuit for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the women’s swimsuits and cover ups available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!