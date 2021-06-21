44 Can’t-Miss Prime Day 2021 Deals — 50% Off or More

Let’s cut to the chase. You’re here for the real deals — the ones with sale prices that make you do a double take. You want prices slashed in half or even over 60%, 70% or 80% off. Who wouldn’t? Welcome, savvy shopper! You’ve come to the right place.
We have 44 of the best deals you can take advantage of this Prime Day, from fashion picks, to home decor, to top-notch tech, to luxury beauty and more. Pieces are bound to sell out left and right, and we already know that the clock is ticking, so let’s stop chatting and start shopping!
Best Prime Day Deals 70% Off or More
- Safavieh Evoke Collection EVK220B Area Rug — 86% off!
- Nourison Celestial Modern Abstract Area Rug — 80% off!
- nuLOOM Corbett Vintage Boho Area Rug, 3′ x 5′, Multi — 79% off!
- ECCO Women’s Soft Classic Slip on Sneaker — Up to 70% Off!
- Aravon Women’s Medici T Strap Wedge Sandal — Up to 73% Off!
- Solo New York Reflex Slim Case for iPad Mini, Black — 72% Off!
- Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker — Up to 72% Off!
- Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Windbreaker — Up to 70% Off!
- Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light Dimmable Lighting Kit — 70% Off!
- Echo Auto — 70% Off!
- Zinus Frame 14 Inch Platform Bed — 70% Off!
- Rockport Women’s Briah Perf Sling Wedge Sandal, Black — Up to 70% Off!
- Michael Kors Mini Slim Runway Stainless Steel Watch — 70% Off!
Best Prime Day Deals 60-59% Off
- Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug 5′ x 7′ Blue — 69% Off!
- Yankee Candle Sicillian Lemon Scented, Large Jar — 69% Off!
- See all Yankee Candles on sale here!
- Rockport Men’s Eureka Walking Shoe — Up to 69% Off!
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket — Up to 67% Off!
- Signature Design by Ashley Shavontae Modern Table Lamp Set of 2, Gray — 67% Off!
- Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Silver, 3-Piece Set — 67% Off!
- Fossil Women’s Jacqueline Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch — 66% Off!
- Signature Design by Ashley- Elissa Contemporary Accent Stool — 64% Off!
- Unique Loom Casual Moroccan Lattice Transitional Indoor and Outdoor Flatweave Gray/Blue Area Rug (4′ x 6′) — 62% Off!
- Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand for TVs up to 70″, Cherry — 62% Off!
- Moen 7594EWSRS Arbor Motionsense Wave Sensor Touchless One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet — 61% Off!
Best Prime Day Deals 50-59% Off
- Cranberry Pills w/ Vitamin C by Nature’s Bounty (250 Softgels) — 59% Off!
- Christopher Knight Home Juliana Fabric Storage Ottoman, Gray — 58% Off!
- JBL XTREME2BLUIN Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – Blue — 57% Off!
- ZINUS 12 Inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress — 57% Off!
- Unique Loom Marilyn Monroe Glam Collection Textured Geometric Trellis Area Rug_MMG003, 2 x 6 Feet, Navy Blue/Gold — 57% Off!
- Presto 02937 Dorothy™ Electric Rapid Cold Brewer — 57% Off!
- Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel — 57% Off!
- Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier — 55% Off!
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 8 to 12oz Brew Sizes, Black — 55% Off!
- Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds, Black — 54% Off!
- Décor Therapy Waverly Wood Bench with Coat Rack Set, Measures 42×11.8×17.75, Winter White — 54% Off!
- Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-pc. Bakeware Set — 53% Off!
- Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black — 52% Off!
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum 2 Ounce — 52% Off!
- SWAROVSKI Women’s Crystalline Crystal Watch Collection, Metal Bracelet — 51% Off!
- SAMSUNG 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand – White — 51% Off!
- Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, Midnight Black — 50% Off!
- Zinus Deluxe Mid-Century Wood Platform Bed with Adjustable Height Headboard, Full — 50% Off!
- SAMSUNG HW-T650 3.1Ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound (2020) — 50% Off!
- Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray — 50% Off!
Looking for more incredible deals? Shop more on Amazon here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!