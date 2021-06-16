Style Upgrade! 21 Early Prime Day Fashion Deals You Can Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you so excited for Prime Day that you just can’t even wait any longer? Well, we have good news: You don’t have to! Sure, a lot of deals won’t be active until the official event arrives, but many brands have actually gotten an early start. There are some amazing picks in the fashion realm, especially!

If you’re ready to start sprucing up that wardrobe as soon as now, then there’s no need to wait any longer. These early Prime Day fashion deals are here and ready to be claimed. Here are our favorites!

21 Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Available Now

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s get those vacation vibes going right away with this off-the-shoulder 28 Palms maxi dress and its tropical floral print!

2. We Also Love: We all have postponed weddings to attend this summer, and this Truth & Fable keyhole evening dress is a wedding guest’s dream. Photo booth, here we come!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simple, chic and stunning on everybody, this find. midi satin dress is a versatile wardrobe essential!

Leggings

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These moisture-wicking AURIQUE leggings caught our eye instantly with their mesh panels and unique camo design!

5. We Also Love: If you prefer something on the more minimal side, then don’t miss these Starter workout leggings!

6. We Can’t Forget: Want something cropped for summer? These Amazon Essentials capri leggings are for you!

Lingerie

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We would never miss the deal on this Mae scalloped lace bralette. So beautiful and comfy!

8. We Also Love: These smooth, clean-cut Mae hipster panties come in a three-pack!

9. We Can’t Forget: If you have a fuller bust, check out this MxG minimizer bra!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These Daily Ritual cuffed pants are the kind you can wear to work, play and beyond!

11. We Also Love: When you’re ready to go full lounge, you’ll be glad you have these mega-soft find. joggers in your closet!

12. We Can’t Forget: We can’t get enough of paper bag waists lately, and these find. pants nail the look!

Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These Amazon Essentials active shorts are great for a workout sesh or for pairing with a tee and sneakers and keeping things casual!

14. We Also Love: Keep things easy and breezy with these 100% linen 28 Palms shorts!

15. We Can’t Forget: These Amazon Essentials shorts has a flattering wide waistband and flatlock-stitching for comfort!

Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This 100% silk 28 Palms shirt is a classy way to stay cool for the summer!

17. We Also Love: Love loose and flowy tunics? This Lark & Ro blouse will be your number one wardrobe staple!

18. We Can’t Forget: We’re not sure what we love more: the tie-front detail on this Wild Meadow top or the gorgeous colors!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These find. espadrille sandals will be the shoes you slip on nearly every time you leave home this summer!

20. We Also Love: There’s nothing like a fresh pair of white sneakers to give your wardrobe a boost. Our pick is definitely these CARE OF by PUMA kicks!

21. We Can’t Forget: Prefer a slip-on? Don’t miss out on these perforated Concept 3 by Skechers sneakers!

Looking for more? Shop even more early Prime Day fashion deals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

