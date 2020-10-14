Prime Day Deal: We’re Gifting Ourselves This 20%-Off Massaging Foot Spa

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting a jumpstart on holiday shopping this year? Same here! It’s the last day to shop the incredible Amazon Prime Day sale — which is likely your last chance to save a little dough until Black Friday. You can avoid the chaos of last-minute gift shopping by making your list and checking it twice while it’s still October!

As the holidays are always a stressful time, we encourage you to explore some self-care opportunities. There’s no need to splurge on a pricey spa day! Why not relax and unwind with this Belmint foot spa? It’s the ultimate at-home pampering tool, and it’s available in the Amazon Prime Day sale for 20% off!

Get the Belmint Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat Feet Soaking Tub (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $64, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This foot bath is equipped with six electronic shiatsu massaging rollers that are designed to soothe tired feet. There are three different levels of intensity you can choose from — plus, you always have the option to turn on the bubble jets for some extra massaging! There are also rotating callus remover plates that can target rough, dead skin — leaving your feet impossibly smooth!

What we love most about this massager is its heating capacity — you can pour in standard room-temperature water straight from the tap, and the foot spa will heat it up to 118 degrees. No need to deal with the hassle of heating your own water ahead of time!

Convenience is the name of the game with this foot spa! Simply put, it makes giving yourself an at-home pedicure as simple and luxurious as possible. You can easily carry the bath around with the help of the top handle, and drain water afterward by untwisting the drainpipe. We can already picture ourselves dipping our feet into this tub while relaxing on the couch and watching Emily in Paris! Self-care mode: activated.

