Prime Day, baby! It came a little later than usual this year, but it’s here and ready to make a serious splash in your life — especially when it comes to your wardrobe.

The deals are on Prime Day are through the roof. Amazon already has incredible fashion finds for less all year round, but Prime Day is not messing around — not even for a second. If you’re someone who always talks about wanting to donate their entire wardrobe and start fresh, this is finally your chance. We’ve picked out our favorite finds from pretty much every category below, so start scrolling and clicking that “add to cart” button — stat!

37 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Prime Day Women’s Leggings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Ever heard of “build your own” leggings? These Core 10 leggings are so innovative, letting you choose both how high you want the waist and the length of the legs. They also have pockets!

2. We Also Love: These Therma-Star leggings are perfect for cold weather, the fabric specifically created to keep you warm. They’re exclusive to Amazon!

Check out all women’s leggings on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Skinny Jeans

3. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Levi’s, and these 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans prove why with their flattering, stretchy fit that slims and sculpts!

Check out all women’s skinny jeans on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Hoodies

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This exclusive Starter zip-up hoodie is not too heavy, not too light, but just right. It’s chicer than most sweatshirts too — check out that high-low hem!

Prime Day Women’s Pullover Sweaters

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Caracilla sweater is so incredibly chic, we can’t even. The unique ribbing, the hem, the turtleneck. We’re just enamored!

6. We Also Love: For something a little dressier, this ZAFUL sweater fits the bill. It has a trendy twist detail, a cropped fit and a lovely deep V-neckline!

Check out all women’s pullover sweaters on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Cardigans

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This drapey cardigan from Splendid is as perfect for work as it is for lounging around at home on a lazy Sunday!

Check out all women’s cardigans on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Sweatpants

8. Our Absolute Favorite: An even cozier alternative to leggings, these Starter AUTHEN-TECH sweats fleece sweats feel like heaven and are great for early morning jogs in the chilly fall weather!

Prime Day Women’s Fashion Sneakers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: These Under Armour sneakers are the ultimate in comfort, from their stretch mesh upper, to their molded EVA sockliner, to their cushioned midsole. We also love the pop of color from the foot strap!

Check out all women’s fashion sneakers on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Sunglasses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Oval sunglasses are super in right now, and obviously, Ray-Ban is creating perfect pairs like this one, available in so many cool colors!

Check out all women’s sunglasses on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Face Masks

11. Our Absolute Favorite: A 50-pack of top-rated masks for a price like this? And they’re reusable, made of 100% jersey cotton? We didn’t even think a deal like this existed!

12. We Also Love: A mask like this gaiter from ZETIY is great because you can wear it other ways as well. Try it as a headband, a hair tie, a wristband, a scarf and more!

Check out all face masks on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things simple and sweet with this Splendid cotton-blend T-shirt. Pair it with a skirt, jeans, overalls — basically anything you can think of. And don’t forget to accessorize!

14. We Also Love: Short sleeves are covered — now how about long? Splendid also makes this ribbed mock neck tee for the colder months. You could even try layering it under the tee above!

Check out all women’s tops on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Jackets

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone loves fleece jackets, and this soft-brushed Starter one is going to be your BFF once the temperature really starts to drop. It’s great for layering under coats, but it’s super cute on its own!

16. We Also Love: A denim jacket is a staple that belongs in anyone’s and everyone’s wardrobe, and the fact that this Levi’s one is on sale means that it’s probably going to be love at first sight for most shoppers!

Check out all women’s jackets on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s High-Rise Jeans

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Basically, the more Levi’s you have in your closet, the better. These 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans sit above the waist and are slim through the hip and thigh for a figure-loving fit!

Check out all women’s high-rise jeans on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Dresses

18. Our Absolute Favorite: Camo is a timeless pattern. It’s military-inspired, but we love seeing it on pieces like this Lucky Brand dress. The blend of aesthetics really shows you the magic of fashion!

Check out all women’s dresses on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Athletic Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These New Balance FuelCore Nergize sneakers are a number one bestseller, and we can see why. They basically hug your foot, and they come in so many colors!

Check out all women’s athletic shoes on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Tank Tops

20. Our Absolute Favorite: This grey Splendid sleeveless tank is seriously soft and has “endless versatility.” It’s a not-so-basic basic that everyone needs in their wardrobe!

21. We Also Love: This is the kind of top you’ll almost definitely want more than one of, and we know this black version is definitely going in our shopping cart!

Check out all women’s tank tops on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Cashmere

22. Our Absolute Favorite: This State Cashmere sweater is softer than a cloud, made up of 100% pure sustainable Mongolian cashmere. Pure luxury!

Prime Day Women’s Running Shoes

23. Our Absolute Favorite: Another stunner from Under Armour. The Charged Assert 8 is a runner’s dream thanks to its balance of flexibility and cushioning!

Check out all women’s running sneakers on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Ankle Jeans

24. Our Absolute Favorite: These 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans from Levi’s are cute, cropped and coming home with Us this Prime Day!

Check out all women’s ankle jeans on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Pants

25. Our Absolute Favorite: These Splendid sweatpants are our favorite because they’re cozy as cozy can be, but their wide leg design is so fashion-forward you can wear them out — and not just to grab your morning coffee!

26. We Also Love: These Jag Jeans pants have everything you love about jeans, but they get rid of those pesky buttons and zippers. Just pull them on and witness their smoothing power for yourself!

Check out all women’s pants on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Outdoor Sandals

27. Our Absolute Favorite: You can tell how comfy these Under Armour Ignite sandals are just by looking at them. The anatomical cushioning and 4D foam are not kidding around!

Check out all women’s outdoor sandals on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Pull-On Jeans

28. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfortable denim is hard to come by, but these Nora pull-on jeans from Jag Jeans prove that sometimes, Amazon is the best place to look!

Check out all women’s pull-on jeans on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Bras

29. Our Absolute Favorite: It can be hard to get a wireless bra right, but this Calvin Klein Invisibles bra is definitely the gold standard. It’s smooth, supportive and so soft!

Check out all women’s bras on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Walking Shoes

30. Our Absolute Favorite: Skechers have really stood the test of time, and these Go Walk 5 Brave Sneakers prove why. You need to witness their comfort pillar technology for yourself!

31. We Also Love: These New Balance Fresh Foam walking shoes have extra cushioning, but they’re so lightweight you’ll barely feel them. They have amazing tread too for if you love hitting the hiking trail!

Check out all women’s walking shoes on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Bralettes

32. Our Absolute Favorite: Could we even call ourselves fashion lovers if we didn’t choose this celebrity-favorite bralette from Calvin Klein as our top pick?

Check out all women’s bras on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Seamless Bras

33. Our Absolute Favorite: Can you tell that we love Calvin Klein? This seamless bra slips right on and is lightly lined, making it perfect for everyday wear under a T-shirt or mostly anything else!

Check out all women’s bras on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Flats

34. Our Absolute Favorite: These Skechers Cleo Huntington flats are seriously so cute, and the air-cooled memory foam inside? Come on. It can’t get much better than that!

Check out all women’s flats on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Women’s Slip-On Shoes

35. Our Absolute Favorite: These Skechers Loafer flats give you the best of both worlds with the comfort of a sneaker and the look of a loafer. And check out that cool star design!

Prime Day Jewelry

36. Our Absolute Favorite: Lariat necklaces are only becoming more and more popular, and the pearl details on this golden one from Lucky Brand are exquisite!

Check out all jewelry on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Prime Day Baby Shoes

37. Our Absolute Favorite: How adorable is this little hook-and-loop New Balance baby sneaker? We’re obsessed!

Check out all baby fashion/shoes on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

