This Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket Is 50% Off for Prime Day — Act Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

Everyone is in full Prime Day mode right now — Us included! In case you’re slacking on your shopping game, it’s a two-day event where Amazon Prime members can take advantage of major discounts on items in every category across the site. Think of it as an early version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because you won’t see prices like these until the holiday shopping season is fully underway. Actually, you may not see prices like these until next Prime Day!

This is the ideal opportunity to get a head start on gift shopping. Just look at this ultra-soft plush throw blanket! Who wouldn’t be thrilled to receive this as a present? Not only is it an Amazon bestseller, the price it’s available for at the moment is truly hard to beat.

Get the GRACED SOFT LUXURIES Large Super Soft Cozy Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

While this item is usually a pretty pricey purchase for a blanket, it’s currently under $35! Aside from being a serious steal, this piece is as luxurious as it gets. It’s made from plush faux fur that’s double-sided for ultimate coziness, and the material has a marbled look to it that’s beyond elegant.

The multiple shades of grey are perfect, as they can complement nearly any home decor theme. It can be tricky to find a gift that works with people’s varied tastes, but we’re confident that this is a throw blanket that every stylish recipient will adore!

Get the GRACED SOFT LUXURIES Large Super Soft Cozy Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or want to spruce up your own bedspread (or sofa), this throw blanket is certainly worth picking up! This deal won’t last long, so get yours today before the stock is all sold out. We’re sure it’s going to fly off virtual the shelves in no time!

See it: Get the GRACED SOFT LUXURIES Large Super Soft Cozy Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the Prime Day Deals available on Amazon now!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!