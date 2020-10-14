Prime Day Deal: Our Favorite Cozy Memory Foam Slippers — 20% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t believe it, but it’s the last day of the Prime Day sale event. Yesterday was full of nonstop shopping action! We kept an eye on all of the steals and deals — and some of our favorite products sold out fast. But don’t be discouraged! There’s still so much sale to shop right now.

Once October rolls around, we automatically start dreaming of fuzzy slippers — it’s a reflex, and we can’t help it! Considering we wore our favorite pair out during the early days of quarantine, it’s time to invest in another option. You’ll also love slipping your feet into some cozy new slippers, especially when they’re as comfortable as this top-selling pair from WATMAID!

Get the WATMAID Women’s Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Slippers (originally $26) on sale with free shipping for just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.



These slippers have a super-cushioned memory foam footbed that’s lined with fuzzy faux fur, which extends over the top to create an adorable cuff. Plus, they come complete with a thick rubber sole with slip-proof gripping on the bottom. Yes, you can wear these shoes safely if you’re walking on slippery surfaces like bathroom tiles, and you can even wear them outside to check the mail or grab the newspaper!

We’ve all seen house slippers that resemble these, but the quality of this WATMAID pair is seriously next level — especially at this price point! Shoppers were already talking about what a great value these slippers are, and they’re an even better steal during Prime Day!

Join savvy Amazon shoppers right now and get your own pair for just $21. Score one for yourself, but be sure to grab an extra pair to give a loved one in December! We can’t think of a better way to cap off Prime Day than with awesome slippers that will make a fabulous holiday gift too!

