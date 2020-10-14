Rihanna Is Obsessed With Her Under-$20 Diffuser — Get Your Own for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

When we think about treating ourselves, we think about big-ticket items. It’s all about living the life of luxury without any regret or shame — at least every once in a while. But do you have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars in one day to have a Treat Yo’ Self day à la Parks and Recreation?

Not necessarily. For Us, it’s more about the quality of the product and if it makes you happy, and Rihanna seems to agree. She recently spoke to pal A$AP Rocky through video chat for Vogue, and when he asked her what her favorite item was that she purchased for under $20, she was so excited to name her new diffuser!

Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser (originally $15) now on sale for just $12 at Amazon + free shipping! Deal ends soon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

“My last favorite purchase under $20 was definitely a diffuser for my essential oils,” the singer revealed, and while she didn’t name exactly which one, this number one bestseller just may be our guess. It has tons and tons of reviews, and the price is right — and during Prime Day, it’s even better!

This diffuser is super compact, meaning it should easily fit on your desk or your nightstand. It’s meant to fill a small- to medium-sized room with not only moisture but lovely fragrance too. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the water and let the aromatherapy do its work, soothing you to sleep or keeping you calm during a stressful workday.

Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser (originally $15) now on sale for just $12 at Amazon + free shipping! Deal ends soon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This diffuser has two mist modes: intermittent and continuous. On intermittent, it can last up to eight hours before automatically turning off when it runs out of water. Another feature we love? The light. This little device has a light inside that can glow eight different colors, and you can even adjust the brightness. This light creates a serene ambiance and can be turned on with or without the mist. Keep it to one color or let it cycle through them, almost like you’re at the club. A really calm club. One you could meditate at. Though dancing works too!

We definitely recommend treating yourself to this diffuser, but it’s an excellent choice for a gift too — whether it’s for a White Elephant, a Secret Santa or just for a friend who’s really hard to shop for. Everyone will love it!

Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser (originally $15) now on sale for just $12 at Amazon + free shipping! Deal ends soon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more diffusers at Amazon here and shop other Prime Day Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!