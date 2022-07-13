11 Best Memory Foam Deals on Prime Day: Mattresses, Toppers and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to all things bedding, memory foam just may be the most sought-after material on the market. Memory foam mattresses, toppers and pillows are able to provide body contouring support and pressure relief that help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day!

The problem with memory foam, however, is that the top quality products can get quite expensive — but that’s what Prime Day is for! This is an opportune time to score whatever type of memory foam bedding addition you’re looking for — and we have all of the best deals ready for you to shop below!

This Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress measures in at seven inches tall, and within the design there are three layers that produce a firm feel with a softer, pillow-like top for an ultra-comfortable rest!

Get the Jingxun 7 Inch Premium Gel Multi Layered Memory Foam (originally $300) on sale for $236 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 3-Inch Topper

You can save money by skipping an entirely new mattress and upgrading your current one with a topper like this! It’s incredibly straightforward, and one of Amazon’s top sellers.

Get the Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper (originally $90) on sale for $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Green Tea-Infused Mattress

The green tea infused into every layer of this mattress promotes a fresh-feeling experience that may block odors which occur as a result of moisture while you sleep!

Get the ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress (originally $629) on sale for $397 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Medium-Firm Mattress

This mattress combines both firm and soft materials to create the perfect balance between the two densities!

Get the Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress (originally $546) on sale for $252 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Egg Crate-Style Topper

The curved style of this mattress topper promotes extra pressure relief, which is ideal if you frequently wake up with aches and pains.

Get the Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper (originally $85) on sale for $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Mattress

For hot sleepers, this mattress has two upper layers made from cooling gel that won’t make you feel uncomfortable while you get your beauty rest!

Get the Classic Brands Cool Gel Chill Memory Foam 14-Inch Mattress (originally $566) on sale for $301 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Five-Texture Mattress Topper

There are five different zones on this mattress topper with a unique design that’s specifically meant to offer pressure relief!

Get the LUCID 2 Inch 5 Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper (originally $58) on sale for $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Side-Sleeper Pillow

Though this pillow is dubbed as a side-sleeper pillow, shoppers say it’s extremely comfortable for all types of sleepers!

Get the NOFFA Medium Firm Pillow (originally $40) on sale for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ventilated Gel Pillow

The air that’s able to flow through this pillow makes it extremely breathable — you don’t have to keep flipping it over to the cool side!

Get the PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Ventilated Pillow (originally $55) on sale for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Perforated Topper

Much like the pillow we just mentioned, the perforated holes in this mattress topper allow for better airflow and a cooler night’s sleep.

Get the subrtex 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper (originally $122) on sale for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Extra Firm Mattress

For shoppers who prefer a firm feel, this mattress’ high density lower layer provides excellent support, according to reviewers. Done!

Get the Signature Sleep Memoir 12 High-Density Memory Foam Mattress (originally $476) on sale for $265 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

