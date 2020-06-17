Amazon Just Dropped Their Own Line of Cotton Face Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

The hottest commodity on Amazon right now? Face masks! Sure, there are plenty of coveted items up for grabs at the moment, but non-medical masks are in particularly high demand. And just like that, one of the retailer’s private label brands, Quality Durables, has launched their own simple cotton face coverings.

These masks come in handy packs of four, and there are tons of different colors and graphic print sets available. It should come as no surprise that these masks are selling out faster than we can even keep up with!

Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering with free shipping for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are four size options available (Little Kids, Big Kids, Small/Medium and Large/X-Large), so you can snag a set for everyone in your family. Many retailers aren’t putting as much focus on an inclusive range that includes youngsters, which is why this line of masks is a cut above the rest.

All of these masks are made from 100% breathable cotton, and they have stretchy, comfortable ear loops on each side. They are straightforward and cover the nose and mouth properly, per the CDC’s suggested guidelines. Masks aren’t a guaranteed safety net though — we should all still be practicing appropriate social distancing while out in public. Of course, if you’re feeling sick, then staying home is the only way to truly limit the spread of germs. In the meantime, these masks are meant to keep Us and those we encounter as protected as possible.

Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering with free shipping for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon recommends that you wash these masks before you use them, in addition to every time you return from stepping outside of the house. These masks are machine washable, but you can cleanse them in the sink by hand if you need a quick fix. Naturally, we went straight to the customer images to get a feel for the product, and we noticed that these masks fit perfectly — and look adorable too! If you’re lucky enough to score one of the mask sets, consider yourself a winner. Shop now before they sell out for good!

See it: Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering with free shipping for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more face masks here and shop all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!